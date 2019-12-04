Don Mischer to Be Honored With 2020 ICG Publicists Lifetime Achievement Award

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Mischer, award-winning producer and director, has been named the recipient of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists, honoring his prolific career as an internationally acclaimed producer and director of television and live events. The 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards ceremony, which traditionally occurs the week leading up to the Academy Awards®, will be held in the International Ballroom of The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, February 7, 2020. More than 800 industry leaders are expected to attend this year's luncheon, celebrating excellence in publicity and promotion for motion pictures and television programs.

Don Mischer, award-winning producer and director, has been named the recipient of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists, honoring his prolific career as an internationally acclaimed producer and director of television and live events.

"Having spent the early years of my career working in live event television, the name Don Mischer is legendary to me. I am so pleased that Don will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's ICG Publicists Awards. I can't think of anyone more deserving of this honor," said ICG National President Lewis Rothenberg.

Don Mischer has received 15 Emmy® Awards and a record 10 Directors Guild of America Awards for Outstanding Directorial Achievement, among numerous additional accolades. As president of Don Mischer Productions, his myriad of credits include We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial, The Kennedy Center Honors, the ABC special Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America, which celebrated the September 2016 historic opening of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the 100th Anniversary of Carnegie Hall.

Additional stellar credits include the Super Bowl Halftime shows (Prince, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen), the Democratic National Convention, events celebrating Hong Kong's re-unification with China, the Opening Ceremonies of both the Winter and Summer Olympic Games, the 83rd, 84th, and 85th Academy Awards® and the Red Carpets, the 71st Emmy Awards and the Annual 9/11 Memorial Commemoration at Ground Zero in lower Manhattan.

Don has also produced specials with Beyoncé, Bono, Prince, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Bruce Springsteen, James Taylor, Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Adele, Mary J. Blige, Elton John, Justin Timberlake, Barbra Streisand, Justin Bieber, Jon Bon Jovi, and Carrie Underwood, among others. Most recently, Mischer produced, directed and wrote a two-hour ABC special Mickey's 90th Spectacular, a dazzling prime-time event that celebrated 90 years of Mickey Mouse.

Past recipients of the prestigious ICG Publicists Lifetime Achievement Award include Jamie Lee Curtis, Warren Beatty, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Clint Eastwood, Julie Andrews, Lily Tomlin, Betty White, Army Archerd, Sid Ganis, Harrison Ford, Peter Bart, Robert Zemeckis, Sylvester Stallone, Carol Burnett, Kirk Douglas, Jerry Lewis and Bob Newhart.

As previously announced, the ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon will also honor filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo, whose critically acclaimed Avengers: Endgame is the highest grossing film of all-time, with the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award.

Awards chair this year is Tim Menke with Sheryl Main serving as co-chair. Media sponsors include The Hollywood Reporter, IndieWire, SHOOT Magazine/ SHOOTonline, and Variety.

ABOUT THE ICG PUBLICISTS: Entertainment publicists first formed a union in 1937 as the Screen Publicists Guild, later becoming the Publicists Guild. In 2002, the Publicists Guild merged with the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600). The first Publicists Awards Luncheon was held in 1964 and has since grown to an event attended annually by around 800 publicists, press, motion picture and television industry leaders, and other IATSE leaders. Motion Picture and Television Showmanship Awards and Lifetime Achievement Awards have been bestowed upon numerous esteemed actors, directors and executives. Additional awards include the Maxwell Weinberg Awards for a Television Publicity Campaign and for a Motion Picture Publicity Campaign, Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service. The Guild also publishes the Annual ICG Publicists Directory. For more information about the ICG Publicists Awards, visit: www.icg600.com/ABOUT-US/Awards/Publicists-Awards #PublicistsAwards

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL CINEMATOGRAPHERS GUILD (ICG) IATSE Local 600: The International Cinematographers Guild represents approximately 9,000 members who work in film, television and commercials as directors of photography, camera operators, digital imaging technicians, visual effects supervisors, still photographers, camera assistants, film loaders, all members of camera crews and publicists. The first cinematographers' union was established in New York in 1926, followed by unions in Los Angeles and Chicago, but it wasn't until 1996 that Local 600 was born as a national guild. ICG's ongoing activities include the Emerging Cinematographer Awards and the Publicists Awards Luncheon. The Guild also publishes the award-winning ICG Magazine.

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING INFORMATION

Sponsorship Levels: bit.ly/2x64Suu

Publicists Directory Advertising: bit.ly/2XUjEQN

Bill Moran O: 818.349.2171 · M: 818.421.3301 · BillMoran007@yahoo.com

Ken Harwood: 323.969.2745 · KHarwood@icg600.com

TICKET INFORMATION

Joanna Mousseau: 323.969.2741 · JMousseau@icg600.com

MEDIA CREDENTIALS

Apply for an ICG Publicists Awards press credential here: http://bit.ly/2BXHD9v

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Weissman/Markovitz Communications · Cheri Warner · Erick Yamagata

818.760.8995 · 230388@email4pr.com

INFORMATION ABOUT LAST YEAR'S AWARDS

Winners: bit.ly/2Jp9LHj

Photos: bit.ly/30t4fc3

ICG EVENTS MANAGER

MaryAnne MacDougall: 323-969-2728 · MMacDougall@icg600.com

CONNECT WITH THE ICG

Website: ICG600.com

Facebook: facebook.com/icglocal600

Twitter: twitter.com/ICGLocal600

Instagram: instagram.com/ICGlocal600

ICG Magazine: www.icgmagazine.com

SOURCE International Cinematographers Guild Publicists (ICG, IATSE Local 600)