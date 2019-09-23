Don Nguyen Elected to be Intercare Holdings, Inc.'s Chief Financial Officer

ROCKLIN, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective September 23, 2019, Intercare Holdings, Inc. has appointed Don Nguyen to be Chief Financial Officer. Don will be based in Rocklin, CA. Don joins Intercare from serving as CFO of Easter Seals. Don has over 25 years of experience in financial and information system and analysis primarily in the healthcare and insurance sectors. Don has a Masters in Business Administration, is a Certified Public Accountant, and is a Chartered Global Management Accountant. He is also a Certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt, which focuses on maximizing output while minimizing cost and improving quality management. Don will work closely with George McCleary, CEO, and Agnes Hoeberling, President.

Agnes Hoeberling, Intercare's President, is excited to welcome Don to the Intercare team. "Don has worked with prominent names in the healthcare service industry sector such as, Kaiser Permanente, Dignity Health, Ochsner Clinic, and Easter Seals and has a long history and experience in data analytics and Six Sigma bringing an enhanced perspective to support Intercare's goal of better serving our client needs and goals," said Hoeberling. Intercare continues to expand the breadth and depth of its management and operations team to be a leading cost efficient industry innovator.

About Intercare Holdings Insurance Services

Intercare is a privately held, independent third party administrator for liability and workers' compensation claims and a provider of managed care cost containment services. Its 325 employees work collaboratively with self-insured and insured entities in both the public and private sectors who seek to better control their loss costs. The company is headquartered in Rocklin, California.

Intercare manages over 32,000 workers' compensation and liability claims annually. Its managed care division provides bill review services, utilization review, case management and network management in support of the claims division clients and serves its stand-alone managed care clients using a collaborative approach that creates outstanding outcomes and generates on-going client satisfaction.

