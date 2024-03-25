Don Norman Design Award Launches Inaugural Award Program

-- Award Program Empowers Innovators by Recognizing Outstanding Early Career Design Practitioners and Educational Programs for Humanity-Centered Impact --

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Norman Design Award, a non-profit organization that promotes and supports the practice and education of humanity-centered design, today announced the launch of its award program, named after Don Norman, the design pioneer, educator, and champion of humanity-centered design. Norman's legacy spans more than 50 years of academic teaching and corporate leadership. He is the author of 21 books, including the world-famous reference book "The Design of Everyday Things" and the latest "Design for a Better World."

The unique awards recognize early career practitioners whose projects show measurable benefit to and engagement with communities and society, and educational programs in humanity-centered design. The award's judges are global thought leaders in design, education and social innovation. The program is open to designers, innovators and entrepreneurs globally. Project applications may be submitted online for pre-qualification until April 15, 2024. Educational group applications may be submitted until May 31, 2024. Details can be found at dnda.design.

The award recipients will be announced at the annual Humanity-Centered Design Summit on November 14 and 15, 2024 in San Diego, CA, following the World Design Capital 2024 Policy Conference. The Summit is designed for attendees to share experiences to stimulate interaction and policy improvements.

The winners will receive an iconic trophy, a monetary prize and a certificate, and recognition and feedback from world-renowned experts and the media.

"We are excited to launch our award program, dedicated to the legacy and decades of contributions of Don Norman, the legendary design pioneer, educator and author. Our organization and program are intended to empower the designers and innovators who work with communities to devise solutions that improve the lives of people and the planet," said Anil Kripalani, CEO of the Don Norman Design Award.

Arlene Harris, serial entrepreneur and founder of the U.S. cellular service Jitterbug, invites all humanity-centered design enthusiasts to participate. "Apply for the inaugural Don Norman Design Award to showcase your work, receive global expert feedback, and have an opportunity to receive a prestigious trophy, international recognition and a monetary prize. Join the Humanity-Centered movement, make a difference!" said Harris.

For more information on the program, please visit dnda.design.

