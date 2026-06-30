Don Pietro to Celebrate Grand Reopening July 9, Unveiling Newly Renovated Space and New Menu in Old Town San Diego

The Busalacchi family-led restaurant brings new energy to Old Town with a refreshed dining room, tableside menu moments, cocktails, dinner and late-night celebration

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trattoria Don Pietro, the Sicilian-inspired Italian restaurant in the heart of Old Town San Diego, will celebrate its grand reopening on Thursday, July 9, unveiling a newly renovated space, refreshed menu and elevated guest experience.

The celebration will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight at 2415 San Diego Ave. Guests arriving between 6 and 10 p.m. will receive a complimentary welcome cocktail or glass of champagne, enjoy passed appetizers throughout the evening and experience live music from a DJ beginning at 6:30 p.m. Dinner reservations are available from 7 to 10 p.m., while walk-ins are welcome.

"No detail was left untouched," said Sal Busalacchi, restaurateur and owner of Don Pietro. "This renovation was a labor of love for our family and our team. The Busalacchi family has always believed in creating restaurants that bring people together, and Don Pietro is our way of bringing that spirit of familia, Sicilian flavor and celebration to Old Town. We believe deeply in this neighborhood and are proud to be part of its next chapter as a vibrant, elevated dining destination."

The grand reopening will also debut Don Pietro's new menu, including a collection of tableside, highly visual and share-worthy items designed to appeal to longtime guests as well as a new generation of diners. Signature highlights include the Parmigiana di Pollo alla Lava, a crispy chicken dish served with linguini aglio e olio, mozzarella and red sauce poured tableside; the Moka Espressotini, an indulgent espresso cocktail, served in Nonna's coffee pot; and the One Scoop Tiramisu, a playful dessert experience of "one scoop, as much as you can keep," finished with chocolate pistachio sauce.

"Old Town has always been one of San Diego's most historic and culturally important neighborhoods, and its restaurants play a major role in welcoming both locals and visitors," said Fred Grand, President of the Old Town Chamber of Commerce. "Investments like Don Pietro's grand reopening help strengthen the district, support local business and add to the energy that continues to move Old Town forward."

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SOURCE Trattoria Don Pietro