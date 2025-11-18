Don Q Unveils Award-Winning Double-Aged Pedro Ximénez Cask Finish Rum

Where Heritage Meets Innovation: Don Q's Latest Limited Release Debuts September 1 at Select Retailers & Online

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Q Rum proudly announces the launch of its Double-Aged Pedro Ximénez Cask Finish Rum, an elegant new addition to its acclaimed Selección Exclusiva program. Crafted with precision and passion for discerning rum enthusiasts, this limited-edition release of only 2,000 bottles harmonizes the bold character of Puerto Rican rum with the refined complexity of European cask-aging tradition. Available starting November 15 at select retailers and online, this rare expression offers a unique opportunity to experience a masterful fusion of heritage, innovation, and craftsmanship.

This luxurious sipping rum begins its journey in American white oak ex-bourbon barrels, where it rests and matures for a minimum of seven years. After this initial aging, the rum is then finished for 11 additional months in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks, imported directly from Spain, infusing the spirit with a rich, velvety complexity and signature notes of dried fruit and honeyed warmth.

"At Destilería Serrallés, we're always seeking ways to honor tradition while embracing innovation," says Silvia Santiago, Master Blender and Senior Vice President of Manufacturing at Destilería Serrallés, Inc. "With the Pedro Ximénez Double Cask Finish, we've crafted an expression that reflects the depth and elegance possible when Puerto Rican rum is paired with the complexity of European cask aging. This release is a testament to our team's dedication, and I'm proud to share this rich, beautifully finished rum with enthusiasts around the world."

With an ABV of 44% (88 proof), this expression presents with a deep mahogany hue highlighted by golden amber reflections. The aroma reveals inviting layers of dried figs, apricots, toasted oak, and sherry wine, evoking the depth of its double cask journey. On the palate, it is lush and smooth, with raisins, baking spice, oak, and subtle vanilla unfolding into a honeyed sweetness.

Recognized for its exceptional craftsmanship, the Don Q Double-Aged Pedro Ximénez Cask Finish recently earned a Gold Medal and an impressive 90-point rating from the Beverage Testing Institute (BevTest), underscoring its refined balance, depth, and innovation.

Each bottle of Don Q Pedro Ximénez Double Cask is a tribute to patience and precision, melding the richness of aged rum with the delicate nuances imparted by sherry cask finishing.

The Don Q Double-Aged Pedro Ximénez Cask Finish Rum will be available beginning November 15 at select retailers and online. To purchase or learn more, please visit www.donq.com/buy-now/ .

For wholesale inquiries or to explore the full Don Q Rum portfolio, visit www.donq.com and follow Don Q on Facebook and Instagram at @ donqrum .

About Destilería Serrallés

Destilería Serrallés is one of America's oldest family-owned businesses with a rum-making tradition that spans 6 generations and 160 years. Based in Ponce, Puerto Rico, the distillery produces its flagship product, the award-winning Don Q rum brand, the #1 selling rum on the island. The Distillery has been awarded the "Green Award" from The Drinks Business, which recognizes leaders in environmental practices within the beverage industry, and more recently was recognized as "World Class Distillery" by World Spirits Awards. For additional information, visit us at https://donq.com/ and follow us on social media: Facebook.com/DonQ and @donqrum.

About Serrallés USA

Serrallés USA, based in Stamford CT, is the USA distribution company of Destilería Serrallés. Serrallés USA's portfolio includes: Don Q Gran Reserva XO, Don Q Reserva 7, Don Q Oak Barrel Spiced, Don Q Cristal, Don Q Gold, Don Q Coco, Don Q Limón, Don Q Pasión, Don Q Piña, Don Q Naranja and Don Q 151. Please visit us at https://donq.com/ and follow us on http://facebook.com/DonQ and @donqrum.

SOURCE Don Q Rum