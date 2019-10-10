Don Quick & Associates Celebrates 50 Years of Commercial Real Estate by Giving Back to the Community in a Big Way

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Quick & Associates, Inc. – the largest commercial real estate company in Williamson County – is celebrating 50 years in business in 2020. The company specializes in leasing and sales of office, retail, industrial and land properties throughout Northern Travis and Williamson Counties. Since 1970, the company has solidified its place as a leader in the commercial real estate industry and as a part of their monumental anniversary celebration in 2020, they are determined to become a leader in giving back to the community.

In order to achieve that goal, Don Quick & Associates, Inc. is committing to serve 50 charitable organizations from now until the end of 2020. "We believe the best way to celebrate 50 years in Central Texas is by giving back to the people who empower our community every day. These charitable organizations are the heart and soul of this area, and we want to show our appreciation," says Darren Quick, President of Don Quick & Associates, Inc.

These 50 service projects will be made up of volunteer efforts carried out by the agents and staff members of the company and will include a wide variety of causes ranging from environmental causes to helping the underserved population of the area. The list of the 50 charitable organizations to be served has not yet been defined and in fact, the company is encouraging community members to nominate charitable organizations they believe should be included on this list. You can nominate your charity and find more information about this campaign at donquick.com/50.

Don Quick & Associates, Inc. is also establishing a scholarship fund to reward several high school students who have proven their dedication to building a better community through personal volunteer efforts or community service. The scholarship fund is open to all college-bound RRISD students who are interested in pursuing a career in business or real estate. Don Quick & Associates, Inc. has partnered with the Round Rock Partners in Education Foundation to facilitate and award the scholarships through their well-established scholarship program. Four scholarships in the amount of $1,250 each will be awarded.

You can follow along with all of the exciting events celebrating the company's monumental anniversary and learn how you get involved at donquick.com/50

