Don Rynkowski Named Vice President of Intelligence Sector at Stellar Solutions

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Solutions, the global aerospace engineering services company, has named Don Rynkowski as Vice President, Intelligence Sector. He brings to the position 25 years of experience in space operations, program management and systems engineering, along with a track record of solving customer critical needs at the strategic and operational level.

Don Rynkowski, VP Intel, Stellar Solutions

"We are excited to welcome Don to the Stellar Solutions leadership team. His deep understanding of our national security space customers, combined with his demonstrated mission success on fast-paced, game-changing programs, is key to delivering solutions in today's complex threat environment. Don's passion for innovation and collaboration complements the amazing leaders we already have on the team," said Janet Grondin, Stellar Solutions CEO.

Rynkowski's experience is rooted in several decades of customer service and business development at global organizations, most recently as Program Director at SAIC, where he was responsible for overseeing and executing a $500-million program portfolio and managing a team of more than 150 highly specialized employees. He held numerous other positions during his tenure at SAIC, overseeing Space Operations efforts and personnel serving defense and intelligence community customers.

Previously, Rynkowski worked at TASC, Inc, a defense contractor, where his leadership skills were recognized with the TASC President's Award, Director's Award (for five years) and Team Building Award.

Rynkowski's military experience included leadership roles in the US Air Force, including Minuteman III ICBM (Intercontinental Ballistic Missile) Combat Crew Commander Evaluator, a position reserved for the top seven percent of 300 operators. In these roles he was a high-profile wing lead for a Department of Defense communications system test, collecting critical data for the next generation Command and Control. As an ICBM Combat Crew Commander, he was responsible to the President, Secretary of Defense for nuclear missiles, crews and $4.3-billion in weapon system assets. He was honored with the elite "Ops Excellence Award."

He holds a Master's in Systems Engineering from Iowa State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Space Operations at the U.S. Air Force Academy. He holds a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and is a Project Management Professional, from the Project Management Institute. He lives with his wife of 25 years and three children in Northern Virginia.

