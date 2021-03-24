Don Schumacher Racing (DSR) Partners with Evolution Development Group (EVO) to Enhance NHRA Driver Program

"NHRA is the closest to being shot to the moon as you'll ever get," said team owner Don Schumacher. "I first heard about EVO from Michael Andretti who is also an EVO partner and it's a remarkable opportunity for fans to get involved with their heroes. Like Andretti Autosport, DSR will assist EVO's business objective of allowing race fans to invest in EVO while also having the opportunity to receive a percentage of earnings of selected athletes in all professional sports targeted by EVO. EVO has access to some of the best coaches, nutritionists and trainers who can give the best counsel in assisting athletes reach the highest levels in their sport."

With more than 350 race wins and 18 championships, Don Schumacher and DSR know their way to the winner's circle and have what it takes to help champion drivers be successful. Top Fuel dragsters and Funny Cars can reach speeds of over 100-mph in less than one-second and top out at over 330-mph in just under four-seconds. A certain level of funding is required to be able to successfully and safely campaign a competitive team, and many drivers need financial support. EVO plans to back those who may not have the means to keep going and reach the highest levels.

"We are so happy to be expanding EVO's reach into other professional racing series and you can't get bigger or better than DSR," said EVO CEO John Norman. "I've been to many drag races and I'm consistently blown away by the sheer power of the cars and the confidence of the drivers. We have already started our search for that young but experienced driver that has exceptional talent but lacks the financial and technical support to reach the top level of the series. The goal is to surround the EVO driver with the best team possible along with the best equipment and turn them into a top competitor in the professional Top Fuel and Funny Car ranks."

EVO is currently establishing an elite team of partners, advisors and investors who are all vested in mentoring the future champions across motorsports, golf, MMA/Boxing, tennis and more. When an athlete signs onto team EVO, they are accepting the coaching and financial stability they need which will allow the driver to focus solely on winning. In exchange, EVO investors receive a percentage of the athletes' future winnings and sponsorships.

ABOUT DON SCHUMACHER RACING

Established in 1998 as a single-car Top Fuel team, Don Schumacher Racing (DSR) has grown to become the winningest organization in NHRA Drag Racing history, and further cemented its position as one of motorsports' elite teams when it surpassed the '350 wins' milestone during the 2020 season. DSR owns 18 world championships in three different NHRA categories, and including hall-of-fame team owner Don Schumacher's five NHRA Funny Car triumphs from the 1970s, DSR has been successful in capturing 358 national event victories overall.

Headquartered in Brownsburg, Indiana, DSR fields four professional teams competing in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. Three-time world champion Antron Brown, and double-duty driver Leah Pruett headline DSR's Top Fuel dragster team. DSR's two Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Cars are driven by 2016 Funny Car world champion Ron Capps, and Matt Hagan, who earned his third NHRA series title in 2020.

DSR also campaigns two entries in the Factory Stock Showdown Series. The duo of DSR Dodge Drag Paks is piloted by Pruett, the 2018 series champion, and former Pro Stock racer Mark Pawuk.

ABOUT EVO

EVO is a revolutionary athlete-development company which plans to eliminate the financial burdens of tomorrow's champions and change the way fans experience sports through the power of investment. EVO aims to take skilled professional athletes in individual sports and provide them with world-class development and support, in exchange for a share of future earnings. A portion of those earnings will be shared with EVO investors, and this model will allow athletes to focus on winning, without the burdens of financial constraints.

EVO has partnered with Andretti Autosport to help scout future drivers. Andretti Autosport, led by racing legend Michael Andretti, boasts a wide racing portfolio rooted in tradition and designed for success.

If you are looking for a stock to buy today and sell tomorrow, EVO is not right for you. Investments are used to identify and sign athletes from EVO's expert scouting team who believe have the potential to become high earners in their sport. This is often a long-term project because some athletes may not earn money quickly or at all. When you invest, you receive real stock in EVO – one share of Class B Non-Voting Common Stock for every $0.75 you invest. In addition to owning equity EVO sets aside 5% of the earnings of each EVO athlete and distributes that pool of money pro-rata to all investors on an annual basis.

