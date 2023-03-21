DON SHULA'S AMERICAN KITCHEN OPENS AT HALL OF FAME VILLAGE

The Upscale Casual Concept Inspired by Don Shula, NFL's All-Time Winningest Head Coach, is the First Full-Service Restaurant in the Fan Engagement Zone

CANTON, Ohio, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Shula's American Kitchen , a new signature restaurant from Shula's Restaurant Group and Hall of Fame Village, opens today at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio. The restaurant serves an all-star lineup of American kitchen classics set in an approachable, family-friendly space that celebrates the life and legacy of Coach Shula, one of the most iconic figures in the history of the National Football League (NFL).

Interior of Don Shula's American Kitchen.

"Don Shula's American Kitchen will honor Coach Don Shula's remarkable legacy in the birthplace of American professional football," says Cody Plott, CEO of Shula's Restaurant Group.

"It is an incredible opportunity to be associated with one of the true icons in all of professional sports and to offer this unique Don Shula's American Kitchen restaurant concept for all of our guests and fans at Hall of Fame Village to enjoy," said Mike Levy, HOFV President of Operations.

The menu at Don Shula's American Kitchen is designed with a something-for-everyone approach. An all-day menu of traditional starters, salads, sandwiches and entrees is complemented by daily features of rotating homemade soups, fresh fish, chef-created entrées and a dessert inspired by peak-of-season ingredients. Along with a wide selection of wines and local and craft beers, the team has tapped the talents of beverage enthusiasts "Straight Up Collective" to create a playful cocktail list of nine offerings that celebrates Coach's football legacy.

Guests can catch a game on one of the many oversized flat screens, marvel at the open-style kitchen, and immerse themselves into the life of the legendary Coach Shula inside this visually stunning restaurant's array of sports memorabilia from coach's legendary career.

Don Shula's American Kitchen is open daily with an all-day menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant is located in the Hall of Fame Village Fan Engagement Zone at 2101 Hall of Fame Way NW, Suite 1, Canton, Ohio 44708. The Fan Engagement Zone offers rooftop views of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and is an active hub for fans to have fun, dine, and socialize.

Make your reservations by phone or online at 234.900.1972 or www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/donshulasamericankitchenhof . For more information please visit www.donshula.com or call 234.900.1972. Follow along on Instagram at @donshulas and Facebook at facebook.com/DonShulasAmericanKitchen.

