Don Worley Joins Pete Davidson Crime Thriller Tommy Karate as "Sensei Matt," Also Serving as Executive Producer

Award-Winning Actor and Producer Continues Expanding Hollywood Slate with Key Role in Justin Chon's Mob Thriller

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning actor, producer, and Second Chance Pictures founder Don Worley has joined the cast of the upcoming crime thriller Tommy Karate, taking on the role of Sensei Matt while also serving as an Executive Producer on the highly anticipated feature starring Pete Davidson.

Actor Don Worley

Inspired by the true story of notorious Bonanno crime family enforcer Tommy Pitera, known as "Tommy Karate," the film chronicles the rise, pursuit, and eventual capture of one of America's most infamous mob killers. Davidson stars as Pitera in what he has described as his "dream role," while acclaimed actor Paul Walter Hauser portrays legendary DEA Agent Jim Hunt, the lawman who ultimately brought Pitera to justice. The ensemble also includes Camila Mendes and Simon Rex. The project is directed by Justin Chon, who co-wrote the screenplay with Davidson and Joseph Gay, based on Philip Carlo's bestselling true-crime book The Butcher: Anatomy of a Mafia Psychopath.

Worley portrays Sensei Matt, a martial arts instructor whose influence helps shape an important chapter in Tommy Pitera's early life. While the film explores the brutal criminal legacy of its central figure, Sensei Matt represents one of the foundational relationships that helped define the discipline and fighting skills that ultimately earned Pitera the nickname "Tommy Karate."

Beyond his on-screen performance, Worley joins the production team as an Executive Producer, continuing his growing presence as both a creative and financial force behind major independent film projects.

The announcement marks another milestone in an extraordinary year for Worley, whose acting career has accelerated with a series of high-profile productions spanning the United States, Europe, and Africa.

Earlier this summer, Worley wrapped production on the Hollywood vertical series NVR-E-NUFF, directed by Billy Gerber and featuring rock legend Dee Snider in a starring role. The music-driven series combines scripted storytelling with original music, music videos, and behind-the-scenes content designed for today's rapidly expanding vertical entertainment marketplace.

He recently completed work in Budapest on the historical feature Killing Hitler, portraying infamous New York Mafia boss Giuseppe "Joe the Boss" Masseria, and previously filmed in Johannesburg, South Africa, on The Mystery of the Golden Spear, the latest installment in the expanding Miranda Green mystery franchise starring Mischa Barton.

Worley has also joined the cast of Jamie Adams' upcoming feature Tangled Up in Blue, where he appears alongside Academy Award-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, global music icon Kylie Minogue, Jason Isaacs, Allison Williams, Sofia Boutella, RZA, Hugh Skinner, and Craig Roberts.

Later this year, he is scheduled to begin production on the independent feature Cocaine Shark, followed by another Texas-based independent film currently slated for production.

As founder of Second Chance Pictures, Worley has become increasingly active in developing and financing commercially driven independent films while simultaneously expanding his acting career. His recent credits include Barracuda, starring Anthony Mackie, A Time for Sunset, Christmas at the Kringels, and numerous projects currently in production across multiple genres and formats.

"Don continues to prove himself as one of the industry's most versatile multi-hyphenates," said representatives close to the production. "His ability to contribute both creatively in front of the camera and strategically behind the scenes makes him an invaluable partner on ambitious independent productions."

With Tommy Karate, Worley adds another significant title to a rapidly expanding slate that reflects his commitment to building commercially viable entertainment while continuing to take on increasingly dynamic acting roles.

Production on Tommy Karate is currently underway. The film is produced by North.Five.Six, Two & Two Pictures, and Gramercy Park Media, with Pete Davidson also serving as a producer on the project.

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SOURCE Kimball Entertainment