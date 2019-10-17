Donald A. Deieso, Ph.D., WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group), Lewis C. Cantley, Ph.D., Weill Cornell Medicine & NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, And Vanessa Bayer, Actress, Writer And Comedian, To Be Honored At Gilda's Club NYC 24th Annual Gala

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilda's Club New York City, the founding cancer support organization named in honor of Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian, Gilda Radner, will honor Donald A. Deieso, Ph.D., Executive Chairman and CEO, WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group), with the Red Door Award for Leadership and Lewis C. Cantley, Ph.D., Meyer Director, Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center Weill Cornell Medicine & NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital with the Red Door Award for Advances in Cancer Research at its 24th Annual Benefit Gala on Thursday, November 7th at the Pierre Hotel in New York City. Gilda's Club NYC will also honor Vanessa Bayer, Actress, Writer, and Comedian with The Gilda Radner Award at the Annual Benefit Gala. Bill Ritter, Anchor WABC-TV, will return as Gala host for the 8th year. Honorary Chairs include Joanna Bull, Mandy Patinkin, Emma Stone, Karen Wilder and Robin & Alan Zweibel. Gala Co-Chairs are William Slattery, Senior Partner, Deerfield Management and John DiGiovanni, Principal, Arsenal Capital Partners. Each year, Gilda's Club NYC recognizes outstanding individuals who have contributed to improving the quality of life of cancer patients. Tickets and sponsorships are available for purchase here.

Donald A. Deieso, Ph.D., has built an organization that provides a myriad of knowledge-based services to help support the discovery and development of new cancer therapies through clinical trials, including many innovative cancer therapies that have helped cancer patients and their families. He was named one of the 20 Innovators Changing the Face of the Clinical Trials Industry by CenterWatch in 2013 and was honored as a member of the PharmaVOICE 100 Most Inspiring Life Science Leaders in 2016 and again in 2019. "I am deeply touched and truly humbled to receive this award from Gilda's Club, an organization that has done so much to help cancer patients and their loved ones. By offering resources, support, understanding and friendship, Gilda's Club provides patients and their families a strong community upon which to rely, making cancer a less frightening and less isolating experience."

Lewis C. Cantley, Ph.D. is a renowned for his pioneering cancer research which has resulted in groundbreaking and innovative treatments for cancer that have made a difference in the lives of cancer patients. He has made significant advances in cancer research stemming from his discovery of the signaling pathway phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) in 1984. He has authored more than 400 original papers, 50 book chapters and review articles, Dr. Cantley is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and a member of the National Academy of Science, the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies, and the European life sciences academy EMBO and has received numerous awards for his work.

Vanessa Bayer is an Emmy-nominated actress, writer and comedian, known for her seven seasons on Saturday Night Live, and for films such as Trainwreck, Office Christmas Party, and Netflix's Ibiza. Soon she will be appearing in TV shows including Brooklyn 99 and Will & Grace. Her debut children's book, "How Do You Care for a Very Sick Bear" came out in June, and was inspired by her own personal experience with cancer at a young age.

About Gilda's Club NYC: Gilda's Club New York City provides a welcoming community of support for cancer patients and their families. Their free program is an essential complement to cancer care, providing support groups, educational lectures, healthy lifestyle workshops and social activities at its Clubhouse in the West Village and Gilda Comes to You partners located at medical centers throughout NYC. Founded in 1995 by Gene Wilder, psychotherapist Joanna Bull, Mandy Patinkin, Joel Siegel, and others, in memory of Saturday Night Live (SNL) cast member Gilda Radner, who passed away from ovarian cancer. Gilda's Club NYC provides a place where no one faces cancer alone. www.gildasclubnyc.org

