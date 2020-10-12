Donald Dearie, CFP® Joins Seventy2 Capital Continuing a Trend of Advisors Moving to the Independent Channel

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a fast growing, independent wealth management practice in the Washington – Baltimore region, announced today that Don Dearie has joined the firm as a Vice President and Financial Advisor.

Donald Dearie, CFP, CRPC, Vice President and Financial Advisor

Don joins from Merrill Lynch Wealth Management where he was a Senior Financial Advisor and Vice President for 10 years. He focuses on providing investment solutions and advice to business owners and corporate executives in the government contracting industry and to families seeking to efficiently transfer wealth to the next generation.

"I always tell my clients that I work for them so any move had to be in their best interests and as seamless as possible. It also had to be a cultural fit because maintaining a favorable client to advisor ratio is my priority," says Dearie. "Seventy2 Capital has built a highly capable Client Services team and continues to be innovative in how they grow and service the business which in this day and age is critical."

Thomas Fautrel, Co-founder of Seventy2 Capital noted, "Don will be a great addition to our team. He has built a thriving practice by taking the time to understand the needs of his clients, particularly when it comes to intergenerational wealth transfer. We know he had other options, but we made a compelling case that joining our team would help him better serve his and his clients' long term objectives."

Don is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional and holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Accounting from Hofstra University. Don is an Eagle Scout and continues to be active in Boy Scouts of America as a volunteer along with serving on the board of the Abilities Network. Don will be located in the group's Bethesda office.

About Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD with $1 billion in assets under management (AUM).i With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and affluent families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism in serving clients has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CIMA®, CFP®, CAIA®, CRPC® and CRPS® and national industry awards. The practice has also been recognized as one of the 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work in the Greater Washington Area by the Washington Business Journal. Visit Seventy2 Capital.

* The Greater Washington Area Best Places to Work award program determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions, ranked across 5 categories such as fun, collaborative, culture, compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices

i As of August 2020

