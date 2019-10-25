Donald Graul Inducted into National Academy of Construction

CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Corporation is pleased to announce that Donald Graul, construction president and connected communities market leader, has been inducted into the National Academy of Construction (NAC) class of 2019. Graul leads the company's construction, connected infrastructure, digital solutions, intelligent transportation systems and smart cities businesses.

Graul is a recognized leader in assembling alternative project delivery teams with a focus on innovation to take on and successfully complete highly complex infrastructure projects.

"Donald has been selected not only for his leadership, but for integrity and dedication to making our collective work the great contribution that construction represents in our quality of life," said Wayne Crew, general secretary of NAC. "In addition, he brings added expertise to the Academy."

"As technology and digital transformation reshape the construction industry, NAC's focus on workforce development and knowledge transfer to the next generation are vital initiatives," said Graul. "It's an honor and an exciting time to join NAC and esteemed colleagues from all sectors of the built environment."

NAC members demonstrate significant contributions to the construction industry and are selected through a rigorous peer nomination and election process. Graul has extensive experience in integrated design delivery, construction, public-private partnerships, smart cities, intelligent transportation, and light rail systems. He serves on the boards of the Construction Industry Round Table, American Road & Transportation Builders Association, and the Beavers Construction organization.

