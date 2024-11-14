Donald J. Trump-Inspired World Liberty Financial Adopts the Chainlink Standard To Accelerate the Mass Adoption of DeFi

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) will leverage Chainlink as the standard for onchain data and cross-chain interoperability to help secure the WLFI Protocol ecosystem and establish its position as a key player in the evolving landscape of DeFi.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chainlink standard for onchain data and cross-chain connectivity, which powers the majority of DeFi today, has been chosen by WLFI as the most secure solution for solving the critical security, interoperability, and onchain data problems related to successfully launching a leading DeFi platform. WLFI seeks to kick off the next wave of DeFi mass adoption and implementing the Chainlink standard will provide the WLFI community with the security and reliability it needs to succeed in this goal. The adoption of the Chainlink standard will start with the WLFI Protocol integrating Chainlink Price Feeds on Ethereum mainnet, supporting the planned launch of the World Liberty Financial Aave v3 instance , subject to the WLFI Governance Platform approval process.

By adopting the Chainlink standard for offchain data and cross-chain connectivity, WLFI will have access to the market-leading onchain data and cross-chain interoperability infrastructure and ecosystem that has enabled over $16 trillion in transaction value. Chainlink Price Feeds will provide the WLFI Protocol with a secure and reliable source of financial market data, crucial to enabling the launch of WLFI's Aave v3 instance, as it onboards assets such as USDC, USDT, ETH, WBTC, and many others. Chainlink Price Feeds have successfully secured AAVE since launch and have allowed AAVE's markets to remain secure for over 5 years without losing user value. This security track record was one of the main factors in choosing Chainlink. Additional capabilities from the Chainlink standard like cross-chain interoperability, proof of reserves for RWAs, and many others are planned for implementation over time.

"We're excited to partner with WLFI on their data, cross-chain, and all other oracle network needs. The Chainlink standard is already widely used across DeFi and will help WLFI attract users that value the security and reliability that has already helped grow DeFi as an industry," stated Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink.

World Liberty Financial seeks to further pioneer the DeFi space, inspired by the current President-Elect Donald J. Trump's vision to democratize access to financial opportunities while safeguarding the global standing of the US Dollar. The WLFI Protocol aims to provide users with information and access to third-party DeFi applications, supporting the adoption of US dollar-based stablecoins that ensure the Dollar remains the world's reserve currency.

WLFI Protocol intends to promote peer-to-peer transactions and the privacy that is fundamental to American values. The WLFI Governance Platform in turn enables community-driven governance through the $WLFI token, allowing holders to vote on protocol decisions and participate actively in shaping the platform's future. The WLFI Protocol seeks to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 by attracting a broader audience to the DeFi ecosystem, focusing on an intuitive user experience.

"World Liberty Financial's partnership with Chainlink marks a huge step forward. Never before have we been more bullish on crypto or the overall future of DeFi technology," stated Eric Trump, Web3 Ambassador at World Liberty Financial.

The adoption of the Chainlink standard by the WLFI community will enable the WLFI Protocol to leverage the Chainlink Platform's proven capabilities to secure top lending protocols and help establish its position as a key player in the evolving landscape of DeFi. The Chainlink Platform provides the critical data and cross-chain services required for the creation of secure, liquid, and programmable tokenized RWAs, called SmartAssets, that are interoperable across any public/private blockchain. SmartAssets are key to unlocking the true vision of tokenization and they align with the vision being put forward by the WLFI Protocol ecosystem.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the standard for high-quality onchain data and secure cross-chain interoperability, powering leading tokenized assets and unifying global markets onchain. Chainlink has enabled over $16 trillion in transaction value across the blockchain economy. Major financial market infrastructures and institutions, as well as top DeFi protocols, use Chainlink to power next-generation applications for banking, global trade, gaming, and other major sectors.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link .

About World Liberty Financial

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is a pioneering decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol dedicated to empowering individuals through transparent, accessible, and secure financial solutions. Inspired by the vision of the 45th President and current President-Elect Donald J. Trump, WLFI seeks to democratize access to DeFi by creating user-friendly tools that bring the benefits of decentralized finance to a broader audience. With a commitment to safeguarding the global status of the US dollar, WLFI plans to support stablecoin adoption, allowing users to engage in dollar-backed financial transactions that preserve privacy and promote financial independence. By bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3, WLFI plans to be at the forefront of DeFi, by offering an intuitive, robust platform that empowers users to participate actively in the financial future.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes forward looking information or plans about or relating to WLFI, the WLFI Protocol, the WLFI Governance Platform, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include without limitation statements about planned features and functionality for the WLFI Protocol, the adoption and implementation of an Aave instance and statements about accelerating mass adoption of DeFI, pioneering DeFI and leadership. Such forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause future results to differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation whether any required governance protocols are adopted, technical challenges, reliance on third parties, insufficient integration resources and regulatory requirements or uncertainties. WLFI undertakes no obligation to update an such forward-looking statement.

