Donald Osborne Announces Chief Judge for Audrain's Newport Concours & Motor Week

Dave is a lifelong automobile enthusiast who has been able to blend his passion for all types and ages of cars into his vocation. The owner of USAppraisal, an automotive valuation firm, Dave is an Accredited Senior Appraiser with the American Society of Appraisers. He also writes for Autoweek and the British magazine, Octane. Along with writing, Dave is the Publisher of The Hagerty Price Guide, which he founded in 2006 as Cars That Matter. He also serves on the Board of the Rolls Royce Foundation and the Mcpherson College Advisory Board.

"Dave is uniquely qualified for the post thanks to his broad-based knowledge of and experience with inspecting, evaluating and rating cars. He has been a passionate enthusiast since his teens and has never lost that beginner's love in all of his work," said Osborne.

Kinney will help guide the team of 36 distinguished judges from the USA, Italy, the UK, Canada and Germany who will have the unenviable task of choosing the best of the best from among the entry of 100 vehicles, covering the first 70 years of the 20th century- and reflecting the unique position of Newport as a renowned locus of History, Luxury and Sport.

"I am both humbled and excited to be named Chief Judge at the inaugural Audrain Concours October 3-6, 2019 in Newport, Rhode Island," commented Kinney. He continued, "Working with the existing team of Distinguished Judges and the Concours Chairman Donald Osborne, as well as Event Chair Jay Leno, we expect a weekend full of great cars and extraordinary events for both participants and guests. The Audrain's Newport Concours will take place on the lawns of some of Newport's well-known and prestigious properties; I am looking forward to a unique and fun autumn weekend."

For more information regarding Audrain's Newport Concours & Motor Week, please visit www.audrainconcours.com.

