Donald Osborne shares on how to navigate the inaugural Audrain's Newport Concours & Motoring Week October 3-6th

NEWPORT, R.I., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Donald Osborne, ASA-accredited appraiser, consultant and classic car television star, is thrilled for the inaugural Audrain's Newport Concours and Motor Week happening this week, October 3-6. With so much excitement building for four days of gorgeous classic cars and exclusive experiences, some may wish to know where to begin, and the participating Chairman of the Concours and Co-curator of the Audrain Automobile Museum's latest exhibition has a few pointers on what not to miss.

First Stop, the Museum!

"The Audrain Automobile Museum has an extraordinary collection of American classic cars already, especially right now with GM's Styling the Future exhibition, which I co-curated. We experienced great synergy with GM and the museum in that all these amazing concept cars, never-before seen on the East Coast, were available to be shown in connection with the new concours. I wish to point that one of the phenomenal concept cars on display for Styling the Future is the 1973 Chevrolet Aerovette, Chevrolet's last mid-engine design created though never manufactured due to the oil crisis before their big return with the new 2020 mid-engine C8 Corvette Stingray. With both on display throughout the week, albeit one at the museum and the other at the Concours Village at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, I urge attendees to stop and admire these cars in person."

Discover Newport and the surrounding area

Newport is home to some of the greatest architectural masterpieces our country has ever seen with outstanding driving experiences along the coast. For those participating in the Tour d'Elegance on Saturday, drivers will have the fortune to see many of the remarkable "summer cottages" that were built with the great wealth made in the industrial era.

"A few of my personal favorite places around town include Rough Point, the home of Doris Duke. While certainly a grand house on spectacular location on the ocean, it has an intimate scale you wouldn't expect. Of course Belcourt is also an amazing home, originally built to center around a carriage room and stables for a horse lover. Naturally that idea appeals to an auto enthusiast! And certainly what I think is the crown jewel, the Vanderbilt cottage The Breakers. By the way, all will be venues for Motor Week events…"

Cars & Coffee and Hagerty's Kids Pedal Car Race

"If you really love cars and enjoy smiling, than these are two events you won't want to miss as they both combine a light-hearted family-friendly experience with our collective passion for automobiles. Both are free of charge and open to the public on Saturday morning at the historic Ford Adams State Park."

Finally, Audrain's Newport Concours on Sunday

As Chairman of the concours, Donald has played a significant role in working with the concours team in car selection and overall strategy, designing the field layout, selecting the international team of judges and overviewing the entrant experience- so he knows how much work and attention to detail went into creating this beautiful new show.

"The excitement that Jay and I first felt about helping to bring this unique event to life hasn't abated a bit. We know that all who come here will feel the direct connection between Newport's special combination of history, luxury and sport and the cars we'll have here on view. Come early to watch the cars drive onto the lawn at The Breakers at dawn and stay for the day – it should be magical."

About Donald Osborne

Donald Osborne, author of Stile Transatlantico / Transatlantic Style: A Romance of Fins and Chrome, is a classic car historian, consultant and writer, specializing in postwar Italian sports cars. Every week millions of people tune in to learn more about classic cars on the CNBC Primetime show 'Jay Leno's Garage,' for which Donald co-hosts recurring segments 'Assess & Caress with Donald Osborne' and 'Behind the Bowtie.' Both segments are top-rated among viewers and share Donald's knowledge of the market. An Accredited Senior Appraiser (A.S.A.) member of the American Society of Appraisers, he works for clients on the acquisition, sale and valuation of classic vehicles and travels the world attending major events, rallies and auctions. His expertise is frequently shared with the readers of Sports Car Market, and he has written for The New York Times, BusinessWeek Online, the Wall Street Journal, Octane, Art & Antiques, Palm Springs Life, and Road & Track. In addition to his latest curatorial project with the Audrain Automobile Museum for 'Styling the Future: A History of GM Design & Concept Cars', he also curated the exhibition 'Ferrari and Futurists- An Italian Look at Speed' at Heather James Fine Art in Palm Desert, CA and an exhibition based on his book, entitled 'Transatlantic Style: A Romance of Fins and Chrome,' at the Blackhawk Museums in Danville, CA. A talented opera singer and stage performer, Donald is often requested to open and close leading classic car event ceremonies by singing the national anthem, as well as emcee throughout the course of the event. Follow Donald Osborne on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube, or by visiting his web site Automotivevaluationservices.com.

