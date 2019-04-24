Donald Pliner Footwear Under New Ownership & Management

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Donald Pliner, luxury fashion footwear brand, today announced new ownership. The transaction took place at the end of 2018 when Donald Pliner, DJP Holdings, LLC (www.donaldpliner.com) was sold by Castanea Partners to Studio H 33. Inc., owned by John Hanna. In addition to ownership, Mr. Hanna has also joined the Pliner team in his capacity as Chief Executive Officer.

"I have followed the Donald Pliner brand for decades and I believe in the power of its heritage and the craftsmanship of the footwear," said Hanna. "I'm thrilled to lead the dedicated Pliner team into the future of luxury design for the brand."

Hanna brings a long, successful history of establishing and building luxury fashion brands. He most recently held office of CEO at Thomas Wylde. Prior to that Hanna served as CEO of Private Collections Co. where he managed the company's global fashion and lifestyle operations, as well as overseeing licensing, brand architecture and distribution strategy. Previous executive positions also include CEO of Charles David of California, CEO of The House of Lloyd Klein and CEO of The Fashion House, in addition to advisory board positions at BCBG and other retail brands and private equity groups.

The announcement comes during a key milestone for Pliner as 2019 marks the brand's 30th anniversary.

ABOUT DONALD PLINER

Donald Pliner was founded in 1989 by footwear designer Donald J. Pliner. The brand is known for its combination of fashion, fit and comfort that is embodied within each design. From unique materials and embellishments to distinguished design and quality craftsmanship, the product line includes an assortment of men's and women's dress and casual footwear. Products are sold nationwide in select specialty stores and upscale department stores such as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Dillard's and Macy's. The full collection is available at www.donaldpliner.com.

SOURCE Donald Pliner