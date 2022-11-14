Donald Trump Jr. joins America First Insurance Group!...

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America First Insurance Group is pleased to announce that Donald Trump Jr. has joined America First Insurance Group as a Brand Ambassador and partner in the company.

"America First Insurance is the people's response to woke corporations and their political and ideological agendas. The average American just wants affordable insurance for their family, their home, their car, and their life. They don't want the company selling them these services to be pushing a woke agenda or any agenda for that matter. They say the best companies on the planet are those created out of necessity; and for conservative, patriotic Americans this is a solution to a very big problem."-Donald Trump Jr.

America First Insurance is America's ONLY Conservative Insurance Group! Tweet this

Tony Lani, CEO says, "We're thrilled to welcome Donald Trump Jr. to the America First Insurance family! We feel Don represents what this great country was truly built on!".

Donald Trump Jr. will serve as a marketing partner, promoter and endorser of America First Insurance Group, while still acting as trustee and executive vice president of The Trump Organization, running the company alongside his younger brother, Eric Trump. Mr. Trump has also authored 2 very popular books: Triggered in 2019 and Liberal Privilege in 2020, and is one of the most sought after public speakers in the country.

A portion of every dollar AFIG earns in profit will go back to organizations who serve Veterans and First Responders, Faith-Based Organizations, and other Organizations that share our values and are fighting to keep America Great.

For more information, please visit the America First Insurance Group's website http://www.americafirstinsurance.org that officially went live on the 4th of July 2022.

