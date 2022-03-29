DONALD TRUMP TALKS ALLEGED BIDEN FAMILY CORRUPTION IN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW AIRING ON REAL AMERICA'S VOICE TUESDAY, MARCH 29

45th President says Biden Administration foreign policy decisions influenced by Hunter Biden's, President Joe Biden's financial interests

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- President Donald Trump accused the Biden family of corruption on Tuesday in an exclusive interview with investigative journalist John Solomon and Amanda Head that will air on the rapidly growing Real America's Voice network on Tuesday, March 29 at 6pm EST.

Trump highlighted ties between Hunter Biden and Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina. "She gave him $3.5 million, so now I would think Putin would know the answer to [why]," said Trump. "I think he should release it."

The 45th President also suggested that the Biden family's financial interests are driving foreign policy decisions regarding China. "Don't forget his son manages $1.5 billion of money, even though the biggest people on Wall Street can't do that," Trump said after Solomon raised President Biden's decision to end President Trump's counter-espionage program designed to protect America from Chinese spies.

President Trump also stressed the importance of the upcoming midterm elections. "We don't have a free press, we really don't have free speech anymore, it's very bad," he said. "These elections are going to be absolutely critical for this country."

