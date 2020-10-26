Donald Trump's Day Trip Across Pennsylvania Leaves Behind a Trail of Lies

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- President Donald Trump held three campaign events across Pennsylvania today in Allentown, Lititz, and Martinsburg. The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale, and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder made the following statements:

"As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise at alarming levels, today the president's campaign events demonstrated yet again that Donald Trump has learned nothing over the past year. We've seen a Summer of protests evoking the civil rights movement of the 1960s and suffered record unemployment and child hunger not seen since the Great Depression. The president has done nothing to reverse the course of this virus and the economic catastrophe that has followed," remarked President Rick Bloomingdale.

"Donald Trump has repeatedly lied to Pennsylvanians in an attempt to distract from his failures to lead and address the COVID-19 pandemic. Joe Biden will not ban fracking. Trump's priority is reelection, not saving jobs, not keeping people safe, and certainly not bringing unity and healing to our country. Just this weekend, he insulted Pennsylvanians in Erie and Northwest PA. His message is clear; Pennsylvanians are just political props in Donald Trump's America," said Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.

SOURCE Pennsylvania AFL-CIO