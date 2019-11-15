Donald W. Nicholson Sr. Offers Insights About Wealth Management and Stewardship at Advisor Thought Leader Summit

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Donald W. Nicholson, Sr., founder of Donald W. Nicholson & Associates and a fiduciary financial advisor and member of NAPFA, the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors, spoke with Pam Krueger, creator and co-host of MoneyTrack on PBS, at the Advisor Thought Leader Summit held Aug. 12 and 13, 2019 at Rockhurst University in Kansas City. This privately-hosted event was open to a select group of tenured financial planning professionals. Nicholson was hand-selected by the conference hosts.

Krueger asked Nicholson about his independent wealth management firm, the types of clients they serve, and how working with a truly knowledgeable, independent advisor can make a difference. Nicholson is adamant that the entire engagement process should be about stewardship, not sales. He tries to put individuals and couples at ease by treating them as if they are next-door neighbors, in an effort to make them "more relaxed when it is time for me to give them the information and advice they need," Nicholson said. As a third-generation businessman, Nicholson says he enjoys the client exploration and discovery process best. He has a large team to do additional research and implement the formal financial plan.

ABOUT DONALD W. NICHOLSON, SR.

An experienced leader in the field, Nicholson has kept his finger on the pulse of the financial services sector for more than 40 years. He has been interviewed on wealth management matters for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Fortune, USA Today and The News Journal. The New York native knew at an early age that he wanted to be an entrepreneur. One of five children, he earned an academic scholarship to a college in the mid-Atlantic area and worked in Jersey Shore restaurants during the summers to make money. After graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Baltimore, he married his wife, Lynn, and entered the financial advising field. He started his own company in 1987. Now, his son "Don Jr." is also a part of the business and serving the firm's clientele as one of the lead advisors.

Nicholson (whose profile on the Fee-OnlyNetwork can be viewed here) is the former president and chairman of the Philadelphia Tri-State Chapter of the Financial Planning Association and served as the national chairman of the Alliance Forum for the Financial Planning Association. A member of the Delaware Banker's Association, he is also on the board of the Malvern Retreat League and the Estate Planning Council of Delaware.

"Regardless of what stage you're in with your business or in life, we can provide services to meet your needs," Nicholson said. "We take a clear, flexible and broad-based approach to help you navigate your unique circumstances and meet your personal goals and dreams."

"With over 60 years of combined experience and a dedication to continuous learning in formal and informal ways, we strive to maintain the knowledge and expertise to deliver or connect you with the quality services and information you need for you, your business and family," added Nicholson's business partner and son Donald W. Nicholson Jr., CFP®, AAMS®. "As we consistently review the markets, environment and policies, we are also actively involved in many industry-related associations and have developed long-standing relationships with experts in a variety of industries that include legal, accounting, real estate and many others."

ABOUT DONALD W. NICHOLSON & ASSOCIATES LTD.

Donald W. Nicholson & Associates Ltd., a family-owned wealth management firm, has been helping generations of clients work towards their financial goals and dreams. Based in Wilmington, DE, the fee-only, fiduciary firm serves clients in the tri-state area, as well as nationwide. Donald W. Nicholson & Associates, Ltd. is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Learn more at www.Nicholson-Associates.com.

