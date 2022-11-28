Donate 2 Impact Appoints a new CAO

DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandra "Alex" Mazzi has been appointed CAO – Chief Administrative Officer for Donate 2 Impact.

We are delighted to announce the promotion of Alex Mazzi to Chief Administrative Officer at Donate 2 Impact. Previously, Mazzi served as VP of Marketing and Business Development. As CAO, she will lead all operations, including marketing and business development, strategic planning, organizational development, and business analysis. This promotion reflects the company's commitment to growth and reinforces its strategic vision to unify and elevate the customer experience for its family of brands.

For the last 25 years, she has been successful in pioneering her energetic approach to building relationships, harnessing the entrepreneurial spirit, and maintaining growth-oriented leadership. Additionally, she has used her expertise throughout her career to create and execute multiple profitable business strategies.

Mazzi is a widely known and respected industry leader with a remarkable business-building track record focusing on strategy development and execution, financial management, marketing strategy, product innovation, and driving profitability.

"With her combination of experience and leadership skills, as well as her thorough knowledge of business and operations, Alex is the obvious and best choice to become Donate 2 Impact's next CAO," Matt Kloeber, CEO/President of Donate 2 Impact, said.

"Over the [past] nineteen months, Mazzi has led an effort to modernize Donate 2 Impact's marketing and employee relations, including developing several employee relations programs," Kloeber said.

Mazzi has been an innovator within the organization, leading marketing efforts company-wide. In her new role, Mazzi will be responsible for driving the strategic direction of the business through marketing, operations, digital excellence, and employee engagement. At the heart of it all, Mazzi will continue her proven and notably mindful, strategic people-first management style.

"I am honored to take on this new, innovative role," said Mazzi. "My passion for leading teams to enable transformation – especially by bridging and collaborating between various silos and functions to create a holistic approach – will allow us to effectively introduce Donate 2 Impact to a new, innovative marketplace. I look forward to working with our best-in-class teams to realize this vision."

