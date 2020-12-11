Donate a Toy Supported by the Bill Belichick Foundation With New Virtual Gift Drive Benefiting Boston Toys for Tots During COVID-Era Holiday Donation Season

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bill Belichick Foundation has announced their support for the DonateAToy.org "Virtual Toy Drive", recently launched to benefit Boston's Marine Toys For Tots Foundation. DonateAToy.org, part of Fun Services, a leader in New Jersey school fundraising programs and events since 1968, and Toys for Tots, a 73-year national charitable program led by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, joined forces to launch the Virtual Holiday Gift Drive to accommodate COVID-era guidelines.

The Bill Belichick Foundation, established in 2013 by Bill Belichick, NFL Head Coach of the New England Patriots, and Linda Holliday, to provide coaching, mentorship, and financial support to individuals, communities, and organizations, has partnered with DonateAToy.org to benefit Boston's Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. For every toy donated through its site, the Foundation and DonateAToy.org will match a second toy. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 20, 2020.

"The Bill Belichick Foundation and DonateAToy.org is the ideal collaboration for us as we work to contribute to our local Boston Toys for Tots," said Linda Holliday, President of The Bill Belichick Foundation. "Our mission through this initiative is to serve as a source of smiles and much-needed solace at this time when children need it most," Holliday added.

Toy-for-Toy Matching Donation

Already a proud Toys for Tots sponsor, the partnership deepens DonateAToy.org's commitment by incorporating two initiatives to help jump-start the program and then incentivize widespread participation. To launch the seasonal event, DonateAToy.org has committed $100,000 worth of toys to Toys for Tots; to maintain momentum, the company will match every purchase made through the platform with a toy of equal value through Dec. 31, 2020.

"We are greatly appreciative of the Bill Belichick Foundation alliance to support the crucial Toys for Tots mission as the coronavirus pandemic has increased the need to unprecedented levels," said Anthony Lombardi, President, Fun Services. "With many people unable to drop-off toys at traditional in-person locations, their participation will empower folks to brighten the holidays for less fortunate children across the Boston area, right from their computer or mobile device."

"The DonateAToy.org collaboration will help Toys for Tots continue our ongoing effort to deliver millions of gifts to children whose families are experiencing extraordinary financial difficulties – hardships often exacerbated by the pandemic," said Ted Silvester, Retired Colonel, United States Marine Corps, and VP, Marketing and Development, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Last year, the Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday wishes of seven million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide, and our goal is to support every family seeking holiday assistance from Toy for Tots."

Donate on behalf of The Bill Belichick Foundation: https://donateatoy.org/bill-belichick/ref/Bill+Belichick+Foundation+Toy+Drive/

