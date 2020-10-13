DonateAToy.org and Toys for Tots Partner to Launch Virtual Holiday Toy Drive Corporate Giving Program for 2020's COVID-Era Donation Season

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DonateAToy.org has joined forces with Toys for Tots to launch a Virtual Holiday Toy Drive to accommodate the new health and safety guidelines of corporate giving during this year's COVID-era holiday season. The new DonateAToy.org website provides a contact-free, convenient online platform that enables companies and their employees to quickly and easily donate toys to millions of disadvantaged children nationwide during this critically challenging time.

Toy-for-Toy Matching Donation

DonateAToy.org has committed $100,000 worth of toys to Toys for Tots and the company will match every purchase and cash donation that is made on the platform with a toy of equal value through Dec. 31, 2020.

DonateAToy.org has designed a user-friendly, intuitive website that empowers companies to support Toys for Tots during a time when traditional in-person toy drives are exceedingly difficult. Companies can design customized branded links to share with employees. Participants are then automatically directed to the DonateAToy.org website where they can choose from more than 100 hand-selected, high-quality toys at price points ranging from $5 to $35 to suit any budget level. Each item purchased by employees will be shipped directly to the Toys for Tots warehouse along with a second toy given by DonateAToy.org. The participating company will also have access to a tracking report to help keep employees engaged on the level of donations raised.

"We are honored to forge the DonateAToy.org partnership to support the crucial Toys for Tots mission as the coronavirus pandemic has increased the need to unprecedented levels," said Anthony Lombardi, President, DonateAToy.org. "With many employees working remotely and unable to drop-off toys at their place of business, this unique program empowers people to brighten the holidays for less fortunate children across the country, right from their computer or mobile device."

Millions of Children at Risk

One in seven children – nearly 12 million – are living in poverty, making children the poorest age group in the nation, according to the United States Census Bureau, Income and Poverty in the United States: 2019 Report.

"Our DonateAToy.org collaboration will help Toys for Tots continue our ongoing effort to deliver millions of gifts to children whose families are experiencing extraordinary financial difficulties due to the pandemic," said Ted Silvester, Retired Colonel, United States Marine Corps, and VP, Marketing and Development, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Last year, the Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide and our goal is to make 2020 even better."

Since 1947, Toys for Tots has distributed 584 million toys to 265 million children to date.

Companies and employees can visit the DonateAToy.org website at DonateAToy.org for more information.

Media Contact:

Lisa Levy

(908) 468-6752

[email protected]

Related Links

Help A Child In Need

SOURCE Donate a Toy