DonateAToy.org Virtual Toy Drive Benefiting Toys for Tots for COVID-Era Holiday Donation Season Supported by Bravo TV's Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula as Well as the Bill Belichick Foundation

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravo Television personalities Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, cast members from the popular show "Summer House" and founders of beverage brand Loverboy, and the Bill Belichick Foundation have announced their support for the DonateAToy.org "Virtual Toy Drive", recently launched to benefit Toys For Tots.

The "Bravolebrities" have featured the initiative as part of their "10 Days of Giveaways" campaign launched by their company Loverboy, a New York City-based line of premium hard tea and seltzer beverages. The new DonateAToy.org website provides a contact-free, convenient online platform that enables people to quickly and easily donate toys to thousands of disadvantaged children nationwide during this critically challenging time when traditional, in-person toy drives are exceedingly difficult.

"We are thrilled to make DonateAToy.org one of our showcased causes during our '10 Days of Giveaways' promotion," said Kyle Cooke, co-founder of Loverboy. "I encourage everyone to visit the DonateAToy.org website to learn more or to donate a gift to a child who needs it most during this holiday season."

The Bill Belichick Foundation, established in 2013 by Bill Belichick, NFL Head Coach of the New England Patriots, and Linda Holliday, to provide coaching, mentorship, and financial support to individuals, communities, and organizations, has partnered with DonateAToy.org to benefit Boston's Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. For every toy donated through its site, the Foundation and DonateAToy.org will match a second toy. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 20, 2020.

Toy-for-Toy Matching Donation

Already a proud Toys for Tots sponsor, the partnership deepens DonateAToy.org's commitment by incorporating two initiatives to help jump-start the program and then incentivize widespread participation. To launch the seasonal event, DonateAToy.org has committed $100,000 worth of toys to Toys for Tots; to maintain momentum, the company will match every purchase made through the platform with a toy of equal value through Dec. 31, 2020.

"We are greatly appreciative of the Loverboy and Bill Belichick alliance to support the crucial Toys for Tots mission as the coronavirus pandemic has increased the need to unprecedented levels," said Anthony Lombardi, President, Fun Services. "With many people unable to drop-off toys at traditional in-person locations, their participation will empower people to brighten the holidays for less fortunate children across the country, right from their computer or mobile device."

People can visit the Donate A Toy website at DonateAToy.org to obtain more information or make a donation.

