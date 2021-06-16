Donated Toys For Refugee Children On US-Mexico Border

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company (BHTBC) announced today a partnership with the director behind the acclaimed Pope Francis documentary film FRANCESO to provide free toys for the children caught up in border politics and housed in United States government facilities in the five states bordering Mexico.

"As one of the nation's premier manufacturers of stuffed toys, we have been moved by the crisis on the US border with Mexico and the difficult circumstances of unaccompanied children," BHTBC chief executive David Socha said. "And as a Roman Catholic, I was inspired after viewing FRANCESCO on Discovery+ and hearing the Pope's message about these children to do something, anything, to ease their suffering."

"We know the happiness a simple toy can bring to a child who has none," Socha said. "So we acted."

Deliveries started in late May. So far, Socha and documentary director Evgeny Afineevsky have delivered 6,000 toys to children cared for by Catholic charity groups along the border of California and Texas. Both men said this is only the start; they will deliver thousands more free toys in the days ahead.

"These are the children of God, and we must help them," Afineevsky said. "We are moved by the joy we witness with each delivery of toys to 'the little ones' Jesus taught us to treasure and protect."

The team will continue to deliver toys to the refugee children at facilities in all border states, providing enough stuffed animals to give one to every child under the age of 16 in US custody now and into the near future.

"We do not concern ourselves with the politics of this crisis," Socha said. "We are acting solely as men of faith, as fathers, as a toymaker and a filmmaker to do as the Pope tells us: to help the children of God."

PHOTOS: https://app.photobucket.com/u/BeverlyHillsTeddyBearCo

ABOUT BEVERLY HILLS TEDDY BEAR CO

The Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company is a full spectrum manufacturer of soft toys. For over two decades some of the best known companies in the world have chosen BHTBC to design, create and manufacture in-line or value added products. We develop safe, high-quality merchandise at price points designed to work across all channels of trade. For more information visit bhteddybear.com

ABOUT 'FRANCESCO'

FRANCESCO is the headline-making Pope Francis documentary from Oscar® nominated director Evgeny Afineevsky. This groundbreaking film now airing on Discovery+ features unprecedented access to Pope Francis, providing an intimate look at a global leader who approaches challenging and complex issues with tremendous humility, wisdom and generosity towards all. For more information visit FrancescoFilm.com

SOURCE Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company