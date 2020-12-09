Donation Helps Fund Martha O'Bryan Center's Anti-Poverty Mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the greater Nashville area's leading successes in business and consulting, Paul Gravette has always had an interest in helping others achieve their goals in life, especially those people who are disadvantaged. Recently he spoke with Harrison Frist, Co-Chair of the Martha O'Bryan Center, who introduced him to the Center's mission.

Investigating further, Paul was inspired by the many stories he saw about Martha O'Bryan Center's Family Success Network, which provides Adult Education and College Access, Career Discernment and Placement, Entrepreneurial Training, Financial Coaching, Childcare and Preschool Services, and Family and Mental Health Counseling.

"I saw so much potential in the people they were helping," said Gravette. "Seeing what the Family Success Network is doing for so many children, young people, and adults, I knew I had to help in some way."

After reviewing other stories he saw in their web series at OurFutureChampions.org, Mr. Gravette reached out to the Martha O'Bryan Center. "I realized that the best way to make a difference in the lives of these individuals and families was to give to an organization such as the Martha O'Bryan Center. It has the expertise to put people on a path that will allow them to lift themselves up and take control of their lives."

This led to his gift of $20,000 to the Martha O'Bryan Center, one of many non-profit organizations Paul and his wife Leigh Ann Gravette support through donations.

Says Mr. Gravette, "Being successful also means being responsible to those who haven't been as fortunate. If I can help even one person in his or her own quest for success, if I've made a positive difference in only one life – that's what success really means to me."

About Paul Gravette

Mr. Gravette is an entrepreneur and philanthropist with more than 20 years of successful experience in business start-ups, brand development, software development, internet marketing, customer acquisition and retention. He is considered an industry thought leader and is a highly sought-after business consultant. For more information, visit www.paulgravette.com.

About Martha O' Bryan Center

Martha O'Bryan Center is an anti-poverty non-profit organization with longstanding history and deep community roots, grounded in tradition and strengthened by innovation. Founded in 1894 when Miss O'Bryan organized the Gleaners Society at First Presbyterian Church to support impoverished North Nashville residents, Martha O'Bryan Center has operated from the heart of Cayce Place - Nashville's largest public housing community - since 1948. This is where we continue in service, partnering with families to open doors of hope and possibility, create a culture of attainment, and positively shape future generations. Martha O'Bryan Center serves over 12,000 people annually with its programs in early learning, parent empowerment, youth development, adult education, employment coaching, crisis counseling and public charter schools East End Prep and Explore! Community School.

For more information, please visit www.marthaobryan.org.

SOURCE Paul Gravette; Martha O'Bryan Center