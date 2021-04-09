Donation platform Txt2Give acquired by LTV SaaS Fund, LLC

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FE International, Inc., the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announces the acquisition of Txt2Give , the first-of-its-kind mobile donation platform, by LTV SaaS Growth VII, LLC (LTV Fund).

Founded in 2012, Txt2Give is a service that makes it easy for an organization to receive donations via a simple text message. A donor is walked through the donation process using text messaging, and the donation is charged to their credit card.

"As an industry leader with nearly a decade of operational history, Txt2Give allows both for-profit and non-profit organizations to transition to an entirely digital donation collection model, which has proven increasingly valuable for businesses across all industries," said Nikita Pashkin, VP of Investment at LTV Fund. "We will now be looking to utilize our operational expertise and best practices to build on Chad's great work and take Txt2Give to the next level."

Chad Boyd, the founder of Txt2Give, added, "It was an honor to grow Txt2Give to the caliber that it is today. I loved seeing the idea come to fruition on a platform that has raised over $1.5 billion for non-profits nationwide. I look forward to Txt2Give's continued success under the new ownership of LTV."

FE International served as the sole sell-side M&A advisor on the acquisition of Txt2Give.

"SaaS M&A remains one of our core verticals, and we were pleased to bring that experience to the Txt2Give acquisition," said Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International. "I'm excited to see the LTV Fund continue to grow the great resource Chad developed."

About LTV SaaS Growth VII, LLC

LTV SaaS Growth VII LLC is a U.S. investment fund focused on SaaS and software investments in privately held businesses. With $20M-$100M in assets under management, LTV Fund has become a global leader in small and mid-cap SaaS acquisitions. More information can be found at https://ltv.fund/

About FE International, Inc.

FE International is an award-winning global M&A advisor of SaaS, e-commerce and content businesses, with over 1,000 closed transactions. It is also the preeminent valuation thought leader in the industry.

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

With headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco and London, FE is an international company serving clients worldwide. It was named the 8th fastest-growing financial services company in the Americas (133rd overall) by the Financial Times in 2020 and is a two-time Inc. 5000 company.

