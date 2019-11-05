Donations Made to Armed Services YMCA on Giving Tuesday to Be Matched by GEICO Military

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Armed Services YMCA has been given a $25,000 matching donation from GEICO Military for gifts made on Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, is the global day of giving celebrated the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.

"Strengthening Our Military Family is not just a slogan at the Armed Services YMCA, they live it every day!" Kevin Isherwood of GEICO Military said. "Thus, GEICO Military is proud to partner with Armed Services YMCA in matching funds for the many programs that support our junior enlisted members and their families. Remember, GIVE BIG on Tuesday."

This generous matching gift is part of an increase in support by GEICO Military of Armed Services YMCA. GEICO Military provides financial assistance to many worthy organizations that support our military members and their families.

"We thank GEICO Military for their generous commitment," William French, President/CEO Armed Services YMCA, said. "This match means we'll be able to continue our support of military families. This support will be an investment in our service members and their families, which is ultimately an investment in the safety and well-being of our country."

Ways to give to Armed Services YMCA on #GivingTuesday:

Text 44-321

On the web: https://www.asymca.org/giving-tuesday-2019

A tax deductible donation (Tax ID #36-3274346) to the Armed Services YMCA makes a significant difference in the lives of currently serving military service members and their families. A gift of $100 covers the cost of a parent-child pair's participation in an education program. A gift of $400 supports a military child's participation in a 10-week after-school character development program designed to increase resiliency and help them handle the challenges of life in a military family. A gift of $500 gives a military child a week at residential summer camp. Every gift provides services and programs to strengthen our military family.

ABOUT ARMED SERVICES YMCA:

The Armed Services YMCA is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves currently serving military members and their families. In 2018, we engaged more than 225,000 people in our programs and delivered nearly 1 million points of services to junior enlisted Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen and family members at 200 service centers in 18 states. Whether providing respite child care for parents, summer camps for kids, or assisting with emergency needs, the Armed Services YMCA is a nonprofit with a mission: Strengthening Our Military Family.

Contact: Danielle Meyers

228518@email4pr.com

(571) 932-3932

SOURCE Armed Services YMCA

Related Links

https://www.asymca.org

