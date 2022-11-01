Donatos Adds More Delicious Fun to the Menu with Holiday Twists

New dessert follows successful debuts of Cookies 'N Cream, Valentine's, and Party Twists

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatos is pleased to announce that it is adding Holiday Twists to the dessert menu at all of its traditional locations for a limited time starting today. Whether you are looking to celebrate a special occasion this holiday season or nibble on a tasty treat to finish a meal, these new Twists are a perfect choice.

Known for its thin crust pizzas covered abundantly Edge to Edge® with fresh, premium toppings, the family-owned company is excited to add a new recipe to the dessert line that started with Cookies 'N Cream Twists made with real OREO® Cookie pieces last year, continued with Valentine's Twists in February, and then transitioned to Party Twists through the spring, summer, and fall. These sweet pull-apart twists are served warm, drizzled with vanilla icing, and topped with red and green sprinkles. One order serves up to four people.

"Pizza is all about bringing people together, and Holiday Twists are a delicious and fun way to cap off any meal," said Jodie Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer at Donatos. "Our customers have loved the different varieties that we've introduced over the past year, and we are excited to give them another option to celebrate the many holidays coming up in a tasty way."

The extension of the dessert category adds more variety to the Donatos menu, which includes oven-baked subs and wings, fresh salads, and appetizers in addition to the brand's featured product – pizza. As an added convenience, all menu items can be ordered online at donatos.com or via the brand's app and are available for pick-up, delivery, and dine in.

About Donatos

Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote who founded Donatos in 1963. With 429 locations in 27 states, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 171 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Donatos' products are also proudly served in 258 non-traditional locations (248 locations with Red Robin, nine sports and entertainment venues, and one REEF Kitchen). For more information about Donatos, visit donatospizzafranchise.com, like on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram.

Dave Parsons

614-416-7722

[email protected]

