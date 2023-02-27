Donatos Combines Sweet and Spicy with New Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza and Wings

Both limited time menu items feature Mike's Hot Honey®

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for serving its Edge to Edge® thin crust pizzas loaded with premium toppings for nearly 60 years, Donatos is adding a new pizza to its menu today that is a little sweet and a little spicy as the Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza will join the Hot Honey Wings at all 173 traditional restaurants for a limited time.

Donatos new Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza and Hot Honey Wings featuring Mike's Hot Honey are now available in all 173 traditional restaurants for limited time.

The new Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza features heritage pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, crushed red pepper, and Mike's Hot Honey®. In addition to the new pizza, the Hot Honey Wings are the perfect wingman for any pizza order as the traditional oven-baked dry rub wings are drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey®.

"We are really excited about both of these new premium menu items," said Jodie Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer for Donatos. "This pizza has quickly become my new favorite pizza and I know that our customers are going to love it. It's the perfect combination of sweet and spicy. We can't wait for our customers to try the pizza and wings."

For a limited time at participating restaurants, you can save $3 off a large Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza when you order it online and use code HOT.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote who founded Donatos in 1963. With 443 locations in 27 states, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 173 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Donatos' products are also proudly served in 270 non-traditional locations (261 locations with Red Robin and nine sports and entertainment venues). For more information, visit donatos.com.

Media Contact

Dave Parsons

614-416-7722

[email protected]

SOURCE Donatos