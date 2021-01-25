Donatos is Soaring to New Heights with New Menu Item

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for 57 years of piling fresh, premium toppings Edge to Edge® on its famous thin crust pizzas, Donatos is also on the cutting edge of menu trends by pizza companies when it comes to offering options to fit various dietary needs.

Donatos logo Donatos adds oven-baked cauliflower wings to its menu - first national pizza brand to do so.

The family-owned business, which now has products served in 261 locations coast to coast, made news in 2013 when it successfully launched gluten free crust system-wide in response to the growing demand from customers. Then, a year ago, Donatos answered the bell again by adding cauliflower crust to rave reviews and with it four new signature pizzas featuring plant-based sausage, becoming the first pizza delivery brand to market the new launch.

Now, the brand is excited to announce the addition of cauliflower wings on January 25 to its menu lineup that already includes traditional and boneless wings. These wings, which utilize cauliflower florets, are oven roasted to perfection. They are served with a choice of four different dry rubs or three different sauces.

"We are thrilled about the addition of cauliflower wings to our menu," said Donatos CEO Tom Krouse. "Plant-based foods are more in demand now than ever, and our menu innovation team continues to develop great products to meet our customers' needs."

The extension of the wing category adds new variety to the Donatos menu, which includes oven-baked subs, fresh salads, appetizers, and desserts in addition to the brand's featured product – pizza. As an added convenience, all menu items are available for pick-up and delivery.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos features the Edge-to-Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote who founded Donatos Pizza in 1963. Donatos and its franchise partners operate 168 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Donatos' products are also proudly served in 93 non-traditional locations (79 locations with Red Robin and 14 sports and entertainment venues). For more information about Donatos Pizza, visit donatos.com, like on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Dave Parsons

614-416-7722

[email protected]

SOURCE Donatos

Related Links

http://donatos.com

