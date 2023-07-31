Donatos Looks to Expand Throughout Northwest Arkansas

The Ohio-Based Pizza Franchise Announces Plans to Serve Up its Edge to Edge® Pizza to Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatos , the fast casual pizza chain famous for its Edge to Edge® toppings, has announced plans to expand its presence in Arkansas, specifically within the Northwest region. The announcement comes at a time when Donatos is experiencing more demand than ever for its premium pizza, with a widening fan base across the nation.

The family-owned company recently signed a 10-store agreement in Oklahoma, which will be serviced out of the greater Oklahoma City area for distribution. With this addition, it opens the Northwest Arkansas region for the brand and allows it to serve the residents in that area. The first store in the Oklahoma agreement will open in August of 2023 in Edmond.

"These two markets complement each other well, and we are excited to see what it will bring to this region of the United States," said Kevin King, President of Donatos. "The more stores we have serviced from a single distribution center, the more efficient our model is from an overall business standpoint. We believe that Northwest Arkansas is a perfect fit for Donatos."

There are plans to expand the Red Robin partnership in the region, and Donatos has its sights set on both Fort Smith and Fayetteville for new franchise locations. Currently, Donatos anticipates six to 10 locations - including Red Robin nests - to come to the Northwest Arkansas territory, with the ability to expand further in the future.

With previous interest from potential franchise candidates in the area, Donatos is optimistic it will attract capable, passionate owners in this new market. For those with experience looking to bring a proven concept to the Northwest Arkansas community, Donatos provides an established loyal fanbase. Including a franchise fee of $30,000, the initial investment to own and operate a Donatos restaurant ranges from $457,244 to $989,654. The average store comprises 1,800-2,000 square feet and employs approximately 30 primarily part-time employees. The average volume nationwide per store exceeds $1.23 million.

The franchise's expansion into the Northwest Arkansas market comes at a time when Donatos continues to expand its national footprint. Today, Donatos is served in more than 450 locations in 27 states, including 173 traditional Donatos restaurants. Donatos and Red Robin have also partnered to provide a scaled-down Donatos pizza menu alongside Red Robin's signature burgers in more than 250 Red Robin restaurants.

For more information about Donatos' franchising opportunity, visit www.donatospizzafranchise.com .

About Donatos

Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote, who founded Donatos in 1963. With 455 locations in 27 states, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 173 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Donatos' products are also proudly served in 282 non-traditional locations (273 locations with Red Robin and nine sports and entertainment venues). For more information, visit www.donatospizzafranchise.com.

