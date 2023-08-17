Donatos Named "Official Pizza of the Cincinnati Bengals"

News provided by

Donatos

17 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

The Brand's Premium Pizzas to Be Served to Bengals Fans in Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatos Pizza, the fast-casual pizza franchise famous for its Edge to Edge® toppings – has partnered with the Cincinnati Bengals and is now recognized as the Official Pizza of the Cincinnati Bengals. This football season, the premium pizzas will be served to Who Dey Nation throughout 12 concession stands as well as club and suite locations at Paycor Stadium. Donatos Pizza will also be available at Pregame at The Banks located on Freedom Way, between Race Street and Joe Nuxhall Way.

In addition to this exciting partnership, Donatos is taking part in The Bengals Golden Ticket Giveaway. This giveaway features two tickets to each Bengals home game randomly given away with large pizza orders from the 23 locally-owned Donatos locations. The giveaway runs from now until Sept. 16 - just before the home opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 17.

Bill Aseere, CEO of Space Cowboys Restaurant Group and owner of 17 locations, along with the other Cincinnati area Donatos franchisees, are thrilled to announce this partnership.

"Donatos is a Cincinnati staple, and we're so excited to bring our pizza to Paycor Stadium," said Aseere. "This partnership will allow Donatos premium pizza to maximize brand positioning in the market alongside the dedicated fans of Who Dey Nation. We are locally owned and being longtime Bengals fans, this opportunity was a no brainer."

Donatos is honored to be named the Official Pizza of the Cincinnati Bengals and looks forward to serving the Cincinnati community in this multi-year relationship.

About Donatos

Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote who founded Donatos in 1963. With 455 locations in 27 states, Donatos, and its franchise partners operate 173 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Donatos' products are also proudly served in 282 non-traditional locations (273 locations with Red Robin and nine sports and entertainment venues). For more information, visit donatosfranchise.com.

Contact: Hannah Jacko, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Donatos

Also from this source

Donatos Looks to Expand Throughout Northwest Arkansas

Freewards Coming to Donatos Rewards Members in May

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.