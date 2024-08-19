Donatos Pizza Squares Off Against Inflation with NEW Bakery Crust Pizza

The new Bakery Crust Pizza is cut into nine square pieces, with a choice of up to three toppings, perfect for sharing with friends and family. With a special introductory offer, customers can enjoy two 1-topping Bakery Crust Pizzas for just $19.99 (or one for $11.99), making it the ideal option for budget-conscious families looking for a quality meal that does not compromise on flavor or value.

"We understand the importance of offering meals that are not only delicious but also affordable, especially during challenging economic times," said Jodie Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer at Donatos Pizza. "Our new Bakery Crust Pizza is a perfect option for families who want to enjoy a hearty, quality meal without overspending."

This new offering will be available at all Donatos Pizza locations starting August 19th. The introduction of the Bakery Crust Pizza reflects the brand's dedication to providing great value and substantial meals to all customers.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza, founded by Jim Grote in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, is a family-owned business known for its famous thin-crust pizzas with abundant toppings spread Edge to Edge®. Headquartered in Columbus, Donatos and its franchise partners operate over 175 stores. Additionally, Donatos Pizza is proudly served in nearly 300 non-traditional locations nationwide, including select Red Robin restaurants. Committed to quality, community, and customer satisfaction, Donatos Pizza has received numerous awards and accolades, reflecting its dedication to excellence and innovation. For more information about Donatos Pizza and franchising opportunities, visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

