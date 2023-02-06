Donatos Shows the Love Again This Valentine's Day

Heart Shaped Pizzas Return in all Traditional Restaurants Feb. 6-14

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for a unique way to show your love this Valentine's Day? Look no farther, as Donatos is bringing back its fan-favorite heart shaped pizzas in all of its traditional restaurants for a limited time from February 6-14.

Known for bringing people together for nearly 60 years with pizzas topped Edge to Edge® with fresh, premium toppings on its crispy, thin crust, Donatos will be offering the create your own heart shaped pizza option on its famous thin crust at medium pizza price. These heart shaped pizzas will be available to purchase online, by phone or in the local restaurant.

"At Donatos, we are all about bringing people together over great food and leading with love in all we do," said Jodie Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer for Donatos. "Bringing back our heart shaped pizzas at Valentine's Day is a great way for our customers to express their love and appreciation for others, and we are grateful that so many of them look forward to doing this with us each year."

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote who founded Donatos in 1963. With 431 locations in 27 states, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 173 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Donatos' products are also proudly served in 258 non-traditional locations (248 locations with Red Robin, nine sports and entertainment venues, and one REEF Kitchen). For more information, visit donatos.com.

Media Contact:

Dave Parsons

614-416-7722

[email protected]

SOURCE Donatos