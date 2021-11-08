Donatos Super Stuffing Recipe Released Just in Time for Holiday Gatherings

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its famous thin crust, Edge to Edge® topped pizzas, Donatos is looking forward to being part of the traditional Thanksgiving meal in a fun, new way this holiday season with the release of its Super Stuffing recipe made from its breadsticks.

When Jim Grote founded Donatos 58 years ago on the south side of Columbus, Ohio, his goal was to bring people together over great food and make their day a little better while leading with love and treating everyone the way he wanted to be treated.

Donatos Super Stuffing recipe

That mission, which started with humble beginnings in spare space in the front of a plumbing shop in 1963, continues to this day on a much larger scale as Donatos pizzas are now served in more than 360 locations across 22 states coast to coast.

"My dad has spent his life bringing people together over great food," said Jane Grote Abell, Jim's daughter and the Executive Chairwoman of the Board and Chief Purpose Officer at Donatos. "While we typically do this with our pizzas most days, we look forward to celebrating Thanksgiving with our families as well and figured what better way to still be part of the gatherings than by providing our customers with a great recipe for stuffing made from our breadsticks."

The Donatos Super Stuffing recipe, along with a quick instructional video featuring Abell and her grandson, can be found at www.donatos.com/stuffing. With most Donatos locations closed on Thanksgiving to allow associates to spend time with their families, breadsticks should be ordered for pick up or delivery no later than November 24.

About Donatos

Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote who founded Donatos in 1963. With more than 360 locations in 22 states, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 169 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida, and West Virginia. Donatos' pizzas are also proudly served in 193 non-traditional locations (182 locations with Red Robin, 10 sports and entertainment venues, and one REEF Kitchen). For more information about Donatos, visit donatos.com, like on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram.

