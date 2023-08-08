DÖNER HAUS: A Haven for German-Style Kebabs Faces Trade Dress Infringement Allegations From PornHub

Döner Haus

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DÖNER HAUS, the new thriving fast-casual restaurant renowned for its delicious German-style kebabs, finds itself embroiled in a trade dress infringement dispute with corporate giant Pornhub.com. Situated in the East Village, family-owned DÖNER HAUS has garnered immense popularity as an eatery inclusive to all. It caters to discerning food enthusiasts, curious families, visiting tourists, and to all else who seek nutritious, flavorful halal take-out options.

The Allegations:
In a surprising turn of events, Pornhub.com has alleged trade dress infringement against DÖNER HAUS – raising eyebrows across the culinary landscape and the small business industry. Contrary to the nature of its accused counterpart which is self-described as "the world's leading free porn site" featuring "unlimited free sex movies," DÖNER HAUS firmly distinguishes itself with its emphasis on wholesome, family-oriented dining and prides itself on serving delicious food. Resolute in their defense, DÖNER HAUS's team of seasoned trademark lawyers firmly assert that the allegations levied by Pornhub.com are fundamentally illogical. As a newly-established small business, DÖNER HAUS is baffled to be targeted by corporate behemoth Pornhub.com – they operate in another industry that does not offer food and confusion is improbable.

A Call to Experience:
DÖNER HAUS embodies culinary brilliance, drawing loyal patrons in with its mouth-watering German-style kebabs. The restaurant's commitment to quality and authenticity, as well as its dedication to providing delectable halal take-out options sets it apart in the industry. DÖNER HAUS warmly invites everyone to come experience its distinctive and delicious halal culinary offerings. Whether patrons choose to visit the East Village location, or explore the brand on their Instagram page, @realdonerhaus, they are guaranteed an unparalleled experience in an inclusive-to-all space. As the legal proceedings unfold, the restaurant continues to prioritize its commitment to culinary excellence and the well-being of its patrons.

About DÖNER HAUS:
DÖNER HAUS is a prominent fast-casual restaurant specializing in authentic German-style kebabs. Situated in the East Village at 240 E 14th Street, New York, DÖNER HAUS offers nutritious, flavorful German-style kebabs, catering to the halal take-out market. It takes immense pride in delivering exceptional food experiences for all its patrons. To learn more, visit DÖNER HAUS on Instagram @realdonerhaus or on their website http://www.doner.haus.

