Dongfeng Race Team goes all out to make the final dash

Approaching the end of the race, the change in the ranking of the 10th leg means the last leg will be the most crucial and fierce race. As Skipper Charles said: "We have been surpassing other teams all the way, but the race has always been full of unpredictability, you will not know it untill the last minute, this is the charm of the event."

A few days ago, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit was held in Qingdao, Shandong province, putting the city under worldwide attention. Qingdao is also known as one of the world's sailing capital and many boats sail from here to pursue their dreams. Many talented sailors are also trained here, one of them is Liu Xue, who is a Qingdao native and also a crew member of Dongfeng Race Team. On the day of the summit, Dongfeng Race Team also embarked on the 10th leg. Liu Xue, this 25 years old young boy, and his teammates set sail from Cardiff, UK to Gothenburg, Sweden.

Liu Xue said: "During the 10th leg, we have a leading position in the first half of leg. But we were overtaken by four teams in the middle of the leg. We immediately did some technical inspection and adjustment to catch up with other teams. Although we lost our leading position, we still stand a great chance for the championship, the final leg becomes the make or break opportunity for us."

Dongfeng Race Team won the third place in the Volvo Ocean Race 2014-15, making history by becoming the first Chinese team to stand on the podium of the event. The team will continue to make its mark in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 with full support of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

