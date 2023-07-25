Donjo Construction Named Best General Contractor of 2023 by Baltimore Magazine

BALTIMORE, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After over a decade of serving residential and commercial clients in the Baltimore region, Donjo Construction has been named "Best General Contractor" for 2023 by Baltimore magazine in their "Best of Baltimore" annual issue. Donjo Construction was selected by Baltimore magazine's editors.

"It is truly an honor to receive this recognition from one of the region's oldest and well-respected editorials. This year we also celebrate Donjo's ten-year milestone in business, so this award is a nice way to commemorate this crowning achievement," said Felipe Tobar, CEO and Founder of Donjo Construction. "While there are many general contractors and construction companies from which to choose, we truly appreciate the clients who have chosen and trusted us with their projects."

Donjo Construction is a full-service remodeling company serving both residential and commercial clients. Some notable commercial projects include Abbey Burger Bistro in Mt. Washington and (the now closed) Rice Crook in Federal Hill. The company specializes in home additions and build-ups, helping clients add more livable square footage that is architecturally sound and aesthetically appealing.

"We are often consulted for advice on how to handle difficult architectural projects, like adding a bedroom addition beneath a deck, renovating historic homes and converting spaces like garages into something more livable," Tobar said.

Donjo Construction was also named "Best of Houzz Service" in 2020 and 2021 by Houzz and is an A+ accredited business by the Better Business Bureau.

Baltimore magazine's August "Best" issue hits newsstands July 28, 2023.

About Donjo Construction: Donjo Construction, LLC (MHIC# 134067) was founded in 2013 by Felipe A. Tobar. The company name was derived from Tobar's late father, Jose, who was nicknamed the "Don" – a title similar to mister (señor) but conveying a higher degree of reverence. He ultimately became known around town as "Donjo." Donjo was known in his town in Chile as a strong, trustworthy and reliable confidant in the community, many traits in which the company was founded. Felipe's mission for the company is to continue his father's legacy by providing reliable, trustworthy, honest – and most importantly – quality work. The company is founded on the principle that the customer comes first, and Donjo Construction provides a high standard of service and personal attention to each client.

SOURCE Donjo Construction