BERLIN, Conn., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Donna C. Lasher Rutola is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Professional in the field of Manufacturing as the former Vice President of Okay Industries, Inc. and currently Principal of MSM Associates LLC.

Working with precision technology, Okay Industries, Inc. engineers and manufactures components and subassemblies for OEMs in medical, automotive, and specialty markets. Okay Industries, Inc. also provides automated mechanical and welded assemblies, including automated assembly equipment, CNC controlled press systems, and automatic vision inspection systems. Taking pride in their drive for continual product and process improvement, Okay Industries, Inc. values long-term customer relationships, loyalty and innovation.

Dedicating over 40 years to Okay Industries, Mrs. Lasher Rutola specialized in administration, human resources, lean manufacturing, and continuous improvement, inside sales, purchasing, and strategic planning. Joining Okay Industries after a brief stint as a high school teacher, Mrs. Lasher Rutola made a large impact on the company, coming a long way from Mr. Okay's initial impression; "She may have a college education, but she doesn't know anything about business.". Taking this statement as a challenge, Mrs. Lasher Rutola quickly climbed up the company ladder upon showcasing her prowess and commitment to the business.

Mrs. Lasher Rutola received a Bachelor's Degree in English, with a Minor in Psychology, from Southern Connecticut State University.

To further her professional development, Mrs. Lasher Rutola is a member of the International Association of Professional Women. A dedicated member of her community, Mrs. Lasher Rutola is on the Boards of the New Britain Boys & Girls Club, Community Chest of New Britain & Berlin, and CCARC, an organization that supports adults with disabilities. She also serves on committees of the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain and the American Savings Foundation.

In recognition of her professional achievements, Mrs. Rutola has been honored with the 2014 NAPW VIP Woman of The Year.

In addition to being a voracious reader, Mrs. Lasher-Rutola spends her free time gardening, and dabbling in interior design.

Mrs. Lasher-Rutola is married to her husband, William Rutola. She would like to recognize Okay's founder, Edward J. Okay, who gave her career wings, and Gregory B. Howey, who later in her career, allowed her to soar.

She dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her late husband, Douglas Lasher.

