Donna Cardellino Manager/Facilitator Signs Justin Jeansonne Country Singer-Songwriter To Exclusive Management Deal For Global Music Expansion

Country Music Fans Have Been Waiting For a True Maverick like Justin Jeansonne.

LOS ANGELES & TAMWORTH, Australia, Dec. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Jeansonne's rich sound and style, showcase an indefinable quality that makes him stand out from the rest. His songwriting is fresh, with hooks that make his songs memorable and soon to become Hits.



Justin hails from Mobile, AL. Now out of the Marine Corps, his authentic storytelling and sound continue to evolve, building a loyal fan base…while he and his band performs nationwide. Bandmates include charismatic harmonica musician Dayton Olson, rhythmic drum artist Dylan Heflin, and soulful solid bass player Maison Faulk. Justin's music with his expert strings and guitar riffs encompasses traditional country, mixed with good ole Alabama outlaw country, blues, rock with a soulful grit.



Justin says: "We pull from that 70's outlaw sound – Willie, Waylon, Merle, David Allan Coe, but there's a little funk, blues, and southern rock in there too. That's just growing up in South Alabama."



Justin Jeansonne has stayed true to who he is as an Artist and it's paying off.



Donna Cardellino says: "I was blown away by Justin's vocals, songs, and live performances. He's a natural. Justin and I discuss everything together. I am not like other Managers who keep their Artists in the dark. It's his career and life. I will always guard him and keep him in the loop. We agreed early on that he is an authentic Artist. I'm bringing in an experienced and well respected team from the music biz who will help elevate Justin to his dream. I have a great plan rolling out next year. Nothing can stop this bandwagon from gaining high speed. Country music fans will be excited."



Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0exA40ySwfY "Silver Eagle"



https://open.spotify.com/album/5EpFnNqslttYt3ylrdeJje Cowboys Of The Road Album



https://open.spotify.com/album/0BZv5engUqYzQiPdBRCwnO Little Jake Album



Socials: @justinjeansonne



https://justinjeansonne.com/



ABOUT DONNA CARDELLINO: Donna is an Entrepreneur, Music Manager/Facilitator and has a solid reputation for bringing all parties to the table to expedite multi-million dollar deals from initial start-up's to growth stages to acquisitions. No matter what Donna engages in, major business (and fun) are sure to follow. Donna had success as an Independent Television Producer with Global media partners. Donna started her career in the music industry. She was a promoter and manager which led to an offer to join a top tier music label. Donna worked her way up, eventually becoming President of a division and the label getting acquired four years from inception. Donna currently manages the Global music career of Justin Jeansonne and HGTV Celebrity Designer Paul Lafrance for his Design projects, joint television series, and his Christian Rock music catalog.



Contact:

Donna Cardellino

***@earthlink.net



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13118663



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Donna Cardellino, LLC