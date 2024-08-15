DONNA KARAN NEW YORK UNVEILS ICONIC "REFLECTIONS ON WOMEN" CAMPAIGN FOR FALL 2024

This past spring, Donna Karan New York relaunched the brand with the "In Women We Trust" campaign, breathing new life into its story and legacy. The campaign featured multiple generations of women as brand storytellers, resonating deeply with a broad audience and giving the brand immediate relevance. Building on its success this past spring, Donna Karan enhances its storytelling for Fall 2024 by embracing women's dimensional nature—strong yet sensual, powerful, and passionate. This deep emotional connection has always been a brand strength, offering a unique opportunity for further distinction. From apparel to accessories, the line exudes glamour, elegance, and versatility in equal measure, and reflects an accessible luxury positioning that is in step with the needs of women today. Beyond its broader generational appeal, Donna Karan New York assumes a forward-leaning sensibility, recognizing how an empowered yet effortless style speaks clearly to our time.

The Fall 2024 Collection explores some of the defining characteristics of New York, an endless source of inspiration. The urban landscape emerges through various elements, whether the predominantly black and gray palette punctuated with vibrant accents or the liquid satin emulating wet pavement. As the line-up shifts to a series of looks in olive green and gold, there is the sense of leaves changing color as the sun glows through the trees. Burnout fabrics, textured jacquards, supple leather and suede further emphasize the season. Architectural lines take shape in dresses with angles, and cutouts that contour and enhance the body. In this vision of New York after dark, expanses of black are illuminated by gleaming streaks of gold.

The campaign, "Reflections on Women," introduces an iconic group of eight women who share a rich history with the brand and embody Donna Karan's past, present and future: Christy Turlington, Amber Valletta, Alek Wek, Karen Elson, Imaan Hammam, Eva Herzigova, Edie Campbell, and Liu Wen. Set against modern reflective gold and mirrors, this group is captured in various combinations by photographer Mikael Jansson, each reflecting a different element of womanhood. Jansson, one of the world's leading fashion image makers, has a 25+ year relationship with the brand and understands its DNA inherently.

"It's an amazing group of women, and I love the throughline of Donna Karan in us all," states Christy Turlington.

The Donna Karan New York campaign will roll out on all Donna Karan social channels today, highlighting this new group of iconic women sharing their individual stories. The campaign will be amplified with a 360-degree approach across North America through a diversified media mix of high-visibility digital, print, and premium outdoor. The Fall 2024 collection will be available in North America in select retailers on August 15, 2024 and on DonnaKaran.com.

Photographed by Mikael Jansson

Styled by Jessica Diehl

Creative Direction by Trey Laird

Video by Theo Stanley

Hair and make-up by Shay Ashual and Mark Carrasquillo

