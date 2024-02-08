DONNA KARAN NEW YORK UNVEILS MAJOR RELAUNCH WITH "IN WOMEN WE TRUST" CAMPAIGN FOR SPRING 2024

ICONIC HERITAGE, FRESH VISION

As a testament to Donna Karan's intuitive vision, Spring 2024 fosters a timely conversation that resonates more profoundly than ever before. "'In Women We Trust' is such a powerful statement. We need more women to lead us into the future because women think differently," exclaimed Amber Valletta. Symbolizing the brand's epic return and relaunch, the "In Women We Trust" platform is not merely a fashion campaign—it's a powerful depiction of eight iconic women who embody Donna Karan's past, present, and future.

8 ICONS

Eight extraordinary women, each an icon in her own right—Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Amber Valletta, Shalom Harlow, Carolyn Murphy, Imaan Hammam, Karlie Kloss, and Liya Kebede—all come together for the first time to share inspiring tributes of Donna Karan's influence. Each with their own personal connection to the brand over different eras, they epitomize the brand's relentless celebration of empowered women. "Donna represents strength and sensuality. You can be whoever you want to be," Linda Evangelista.

ALL BY ANNIE LEIBOVITZ

Through the lens of Annie Leibovitz, the world's most iconic female photographer, the campaign achieves unprecedented visual heights. Known for capturing the depth, strength, and power of her subjects, Leibovitz's vision both elevates and affirms the "In Women We Trust" platform with an honesty that rings true to the brand's everlasting impact.

REDISCOVERED HERITAGE. LUXURY WITHIN REACH.

At the heart of the campaign lies a triumphant exploration of thousands of archival looks and vintage details. "She introduced a new style of power dressing, which celebrated women and their bodies. That was her sweet spot, and it still is," said Cindy Crawford. Classic silhouettes, accentuated by artful draping, showcase stunning sculptural hardware inspired by iconic accessories. The crisp cotton shirt dress, signature bodysuit, sleeveless draped dress, and lightweight blazer pay homage to the instantly recognizable '7 Easy Pieces' as they evolve into a 'System of Dressing.' Tailored for a dynamic and diverse female audience, the collection maintains superior quality and comfort without compromise—at a price range that signifies a new era of accessible luxury.

INVITATION TO TRUST AND EMBRACE

Donna Karan New York's Spring 2024 campaign and collection invite women to trust in the brand's heritage and embrace the power within. "It's not about the clothes, it's always been about the woman in the clothes," Amber Valletta shared during her interview. As the campaign unfolds, it heralds a new era for Donna Karan New York—one that empowers all women to confidently script their own narratives.

The Donna Karan campaign will roll out starting today on all Donna Karan social channels highlighting these 8 iconic women sharing their individual stories. We will further amplify the campaign with a 360 approach across North America through a diversified media mix of high visibility digital, print, and premium outdoor. The Spring 2024 collection is available globally on February 8, 2024, on DonnaKaran.com and in select retailers.

Photographed by Annie Leibovitz. Styled by Jessica Diehl. Video by Barbara Leibovitz Hellman. The campaign features hair and makeup by Shay Ashual and Francelle Daly, respectively. Creative Direction by Trey Laird.

About G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NasdaqGS: GIII), a global leader in fashion with expertise in design, sourcing and marketing, owns and licenses a portfolio of over 30 preeminent brands. The Company is differentiated across unique brand propositions, product categories and consumer touch points. G-III owns ten iconic brands including, DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld, Donna Karan and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Halston and National Sports leagues, among others.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336536/G_III_Leather_Fashions_Inc__DK_SP24_WWD_CAMPAIGN_LAUNCH_IMAGE.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336535/DONNA_KARAN_LOGO_BLACK_Logo.jpg