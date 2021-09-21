Donna Karan Will Open At Roosevelt Field On Long Island

The product range is anchored by two key stories – a modernization of the "7 Easy Pieces" and "Easy, Elevated Casual." Luxe knits, crisp poplin shirting, vegan leather statement pieces, cashmere sweaters and maxi puffer coats in an autumnal palette of mulberry, camel, with icy blues and greys. Footwear is also getting reintroduced to the collection this Fall with a small assortment available in both black and tan.

Providing the brand's signature personal touch, the Roosevelt Field retail location will offer VIP services such as virtual appointments, curbside pickup, and private styling appointments. A stylist will work one-on-one with the customer, suggesting specific looks tailored to her own tastes and wardrobe needs.

The store has been created with all of the signature brand elements of polished ivory, black and polished bronze and brass. The textured fabric entrance along with the clean, minimalistic design elements within the space provide a relaxed sensibility that draw the eye to the rich fabrications and elevated casual styles of the Fall season.

About G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

G-III designs, sources and markets apparel and accessories under owned, licensed and private label brands. G-III's owned brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G. H. Bass, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Eliza J and Jessica Howard. G-III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess?, Vince Camuto, Levi's and Dockers brands. Through our team sports business, G-III has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, and over 150 U.S. colleges and universities. G-III also operates retail stores under the DKNY, Wilsons Leather, G. H. Bass, Vilebrequin, Karl Lagerfeld Paris and Calvin Klein Performance names.

