Donna Summer Always Told The World Just How She Felt 'On The Radio'

On The Radio was a global smash when it was first released, peaking at No. 1 in the U.S., where it was also certified double platinum, and put Donna Summer in the history books: with this album – following the 2-LP sets Live and More and Bad Girls – she was the first person ever to have three double-album releases in a row reach the top of the charts.

On The Radio features two then-new songs: the title track, which appears twice, in long and short versions, and, when issued as a single, was a top 5 smash; and "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)," a duet with Barbra Streisand in an extra-long, 12-inch version that takes up most of side four and which simultaneously appeared (in a slightly shorter version) on Streisand's album, Wet. As the lead single from On The Radio, "No More Tears" was a worldwide hit – No. 1 or top 10 in a dozen countries and certified gold in the U.S.

Established hits from the album include the perpetually seductive "Love To Love You Baby" (no. 2 pop, no. 1 Dance/Disco, top 10 worldwide); the groundbreaking cultural touchstone "I Feel Love" (top 10 worldwide); her version of Jimmy Webb's fabled "MacArthur Park," which hit no. 1 everywhere; "Heaven Knows," Summer's duet with Joe "Bean" Esposito from Brooklyn Dreams derived from the original "MacArthur Park" medley, that peaked at no. 4; the one-two punch of "Hot Stuff" and "Bad Girls," back-to-back no. 1 hits; Donna's original "Dim All The Lights" that hit no. 2; and the unstoppable "Last Dance" that was No. 1 Dance, no. 2 pop and top 10 worldwide.

All of the songs on the collection were produced by Summer's frequent collaborators, Giorgio Moroder and Pete Bellotte, except "On The Radio," produced by Moroder alone, and "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)," which Moroder co-produced with the Grammy®-nominated producer Gary Klein. And for this reissue, the album, originally in a single sleeve, is now in a gatefold jacket with the poster image printed across the inside.

Donna Summer was born in Boston on New Year's Eve of 1948. Summer built on the bedrock of her gospel roots by marrying the best elements of Rock, R&B, and Disco into a signature vocal style that remains influential to this day. Sadly, Summer passed away from a long battle with cancer in 2012, but her cultural impact and sonic legacy continues to touch audiences both new and old. She garnered a richly deserved posthumous induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, and, most recently, an exciting new Broadway musical based on Donna's rich and storied life, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, debuted this April at the legendary Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City.

If you tune in and listen real close, you'll feel the love and hear how the dance continues with On The Radio: Greatest Hits I And II.

Preorder On The Radio: Greatest Hits I And II here

donnasummer.com

facebook.com/OfficialDonnaSummer

twitter.com/OAODonnaSummer

instagram.com/officialdonnasummer

Donna Summer ON THE RADIO: GREATEST HITS I AND II [120-GRAM PINK-SWIRL COLOR VINYL]

Side One

1. On The Radio (Written and Produced for the Motion Picture "FOXES")

2. Love To Love You Baby

3. Try Me, I Know We Can Make It

4. I Feel Love

5. Our Love

Side Two

1. I Remember Yesterday

2. I Love You

3. Heaven Knows

4. Last Dance

Side Three

1. MacArthur Park

2. Hot Stuff

3. Bad Girls

4. Dim All the Lights

5. Sunset People

Side Four

1. No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) (Duet with Barbra Streisand)

2. On The Radio (Long Version)

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/donna-summer-always-told-the-world-just-how-she-felt-on-the-radio-300638378.html

SOURCE Island Def Jam/UMe