Donna Wright Launches Innovative Competency Prioritization and Management Platform to Operationalize the Wright Competency Model

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned competency expert Donna Wright and Creative Health Care Management (CHCM) have partnered with OnSomble to develop the only platform that truly empowers organizations to operationalize and leverage the Wright Competency Model to seamlessly prioritize and manage their competency needs while also tracking completion documentation for each employee.

Donna Wright explains in under 2 minutes why OnSomble and CHCM partnered to create an innovative Competency Prioritization and Management Platform. Competency Prioritization and Management Platform

Donna Wright highlights that the platform allows healthcare organizations the opportunity to focus their time and attention on substance rather than form. "The Platform is built on three important pillars to support ownership, empowerment, and accountability in the competency process," Wright notes. "Firstly, it ensures that executives and leaders can clearly communicate their strategic vision and goals to the entire organization through a process of identification and prioritization of competencies. Second, it provides a streamlined gap analysis that empowers each unit and department to identify what competencies are most needed in their specific context at any given point in time. Thirdly, it automatically generates individualized and user-friendly competency dashboards that preserve each person's ownership and accountability in their competency verification and documentation process."

"Many of our healthcare clients were already utilizing Donna Wright's Competency Model," stated Enderson Miranda, OnSomble's CEO. "Therefore, partnering with Donna and CHCM to develop an innovative platform to further operationalize and automate the competency process was a natural way to build tremendous value for all stakeholders. The platform completely honors the intent and essence of the Wright Competency Model. Donna was intimately involved in the development of the platform working alongside our software developers, which allowed us to build a truly unique and scalable platform to support any organization that currently utilizes or plans on implementing Donna's competency model."

The Competency Prioritization and Management platform is seamlessly integrated as a new component of the Creative Health Care Insight (CHCI) Platform, which supports several aspects of healthcare organizations' strategic needs, including ANCC Magnet® and Pathways to Excellence® Support, leadership development, and cultural transformation. Mary Koloroutis, CEO of CHCM, explains the importance of incorporating the Wright Competency Model with the CHCI platform. "Having spent four decades working with healthcare organizations, I know how important it is to strengthen the capacity of individuals, teams, and whole systems. I believe the CHCI Competency Prioritization and Management Platform offers meaningful, measurable opportunities to meet that goal, while helping organizations demonstrate their work to The Joint Commission and other regulatory bodies in an efficient and effective way."

About Donna Wright

Donna Wright offers education and consultation based on her bestselling books. Thousands of organizations around the world have embraced the Donna Wright Model of Competency Assessment and have created meaningful, manageable, and highly successful strategies for competency assessment. Donna Wright's book 'The Ultimate Guide Competency Assessment in Health Care' has sold over 25,000 copies world-wide, becoming the most trusted resource on competency assessment available. She is also a contributing author in the book Advancing Relationship-Based Cultures. Donna is a sought-after team and leadership development consultant and speaker. She loves operationalizing systems within organizations that ensure accountability and measure competency.

About OnSomble, Inc.

OnSomble provides organizations with individualized adaptive learning platforms for professional development, continued education, individualized learning, and competency management. OnSomble's solutions empower organizations to efficiently allocate evidence-based content and education resources, utilize key metrics and data analytics to pinpoint opportunities for development, measure key demographic and certification data, and create individual self-development dashboards that support employee engagement. We are pioneers in assessing, reporting, and developing professional role competency through evidence-based management theories and skill acquisition models. For more information about OnSomble, visit www.onsomble.com.

About Creative Health Care Management (CHCM)

CHCM partners with health care organizations to improve quality, safety, patient experience, staff and physician satisfaction, and financial performance by improving relationships. Over the last four decades, CHCM has helped transform health care with Relationship-Based Care (RBC), delivered comprehensive Magnet® preparation services, and revolutionized the field of competency assessment. CHCM's interprofessional team has partnered with health care organizations of all sizes on five continents on everything from one-day presentations, to organizational and system-wide assessments, multi-day workshops, and multi-year RBC implementations and Magnet® journeys. CHCM provides thought leadership not only through consultation, but through the publication of numerous award winning and bestselling books. For more information about Creative Health Care Management, visit www.chcm.com

Media contact:

Marketing Department

[email protected]

1-800-242-0386 ext.11

ANCC®, Magnet®, and Pathways to Excellence® are registered trademarks of the American Nurses Credentialing Center. The products and services of Creative Health Care Management and OnSomble are neither sponsored nor endorsed by ANCC. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE OnSomble, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.onsomble.com

