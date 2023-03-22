Donnelly Investment Fund Announces Their Most Lucrative Investment Offering Yet

LAS VEGAS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Donnelly Investment Fund has developed a unique property investment opportunity that offers investors a high-return investment with minimal risk. By investing in real estate through the Donnelly Investment Fund, investors can expect to receive returns that far exceed the market average.

The real estate investment opportunity from Donnelly Investment Fund is designed to maximize returns for their clients. The fund will focus on revitalizing multi-family properties, such as apartment buildings to create a steady stream of income for investors.

The Donnelley Investment Fund real estate investment strategy works like this:

An individual invests a minimum of $50,000. Donnelly Investment Fund takes that money, in combination with other investors' money, and purchases property. They renovate the property and then rent it out. They then pay a portion of the profit to each of the investors.

They are offering future profits to investors for 10 years with returns of up to 20 percent annually. At the end of the 10 year period, the investors' principle is returned as well. Donnelly Investment Fund is currently seeking those who are interested in seeing a 499 percent return in as little as 10 years.

Donnelley Investment Fund group has experience in industries including real estate, construction, property management, taxes, accounting, and investing. This combination of experience and expertise allows them to offer a unique investment opportunity within the real estate investment market.

Investors who wish to participate in these property investment opportunities do not need any experience in real estate, investing, or construction. Donnelly Investment Fund simply requires investors to have a minimum of $50,000 to invest upfront and an annual income of $200,000 for an individual or $300,000 for a couple. The team at Donnelly Investment Fund handles finding property investment opportunities, the purchase of the real estate, renovation and construction, and the rental of the property. The investor's only obligation or responsibility is to invest.

If you would like to learn more about this real estate investment opportunity from Donnelly Investment Fund, request a consultation at: https://www.donnellyinvestmentfund.com/request-consultation

About Donnelly Investment Fund

The Donnelly Investment Fund is committed to revitalizing properties and turning them into lucrative real estate investment opportunities. With more than 30 years of experience in the real estate industry, the team at Donnelly Investment Fund has the experience, expertise, and connections to find properties with high return investment opportunities. Taking into consideration location, community, condition of the property, and the real estate market, Donnelly Investment Fund handles every aspect of the project in-house from the purchase of the investment properties to completing the necessary renovations.

The Donnelly Investment Fund is also committed to creating affordable housing solutions across the United States. This provides a steady stream of income for investors with the goal of creating better places to live in our local communities.

Contact Information

Name: James Donnelly

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (702) 508-3157

SOURCE Donnelly Investment Fund LLC