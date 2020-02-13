Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC Supports the 2020 Morris County St. Patrick's Day Parade as Emerald Patron

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC, a law firm with offices in Morristown, NJ and New York City, is honored to be an Emerald Patron of the 2020 Morris County St. Patrick's Day Parade. This year, the much loved and anticipated Morris County tradition will be held on Saturday, March 14 beginning at noon. Donnelly Minter & Kelly, which marks its sixth anniversary this March, is led by a team of eight partners who collectively possess more than 150 years of experience and are actively involved in civic and community activities throughout Morris County and elsewhere in the State.

Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC Logo and Morristown 2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade Logo

"We are proud to offer our support to the Parade Committee and the dozens of volunteers who work tirelessly to make this event happen," said Patrick B. Minter, a founding partner of Donnelly Minter & Kelly. "Our Firm is supportive of the charitable contributions the Parade makes to our community and we are happy to be a part of those efforts this year."

"We would also like to offer our congratulations to Mary Waller, Grand Marshal of this year's event," said Patrick J. Galligan, also a partner of Donnelly Minter & Kelly. Both Mr. Minter and Mr. Galligan were born and raised in Morristown, and being able to support this annual tradition is especially gratifying for them.

Ms. Waller, currently of Long Valley, NJ, was born in Hudson County and has lived in New Jersey for most of her life. She is an active volunteer with numerous organizations throughout the State, including the Irish American Association of Northwest New Jersey and the Morris County Parade Committee.

While Morris County's St. Patrick's Day Parade is a great source of entertainment for the thousands of spectators who flock to Morristown each year, it also serves as a valuable resource to local charities. Since its beginnings 41 years ago, the Parade has donated well in excess of $350,000 in support of organizations benefiting children with special needs, as well as programs promoting and enhancing Morris County's Irish culture. All of this is accomplished at no cost to taxpayers, as the Parade is a fully self-funded event supported through generous donations from corporate and individual sponsors.

Established in 1979 and originally held in Wharton, the Parade moved to Morristown in 1991 to better accommodate the thousands of spectators who turned out to see the approximately 3,000 marchers, more than a dozen bands, and numerous floats and fire departments that participated that year. The popularity of this event continues to grow, resulting in the recent expansion of the parade route and the addition of pre-parade activities around the Morristown Green to entertain spectators.

It is only fitting that Morris County is home to the largest and one of the most popular St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the State. It was here in 1780 that then Gen. George Washington marked the first U.S. celebration of St. Patrick's Day by giving the Irish militiamen the day off in recognition of their service.

As in the past, the 41st Anniversary of the Parade will be preceded by a Mass at Assumption Church on Maple Avenue in special celebration of Irish culture. Following Mass, Ms. Waller will lead participants along the parade route which begins on South Street and proceeds around Morristown Green to Washington Street, ending at Morristown High School. The event will be held rain or shine.

"On behalf of the partners, attorneys and staff at Donnelly Minter & Kelly, we wish a Happy St. Patrick's Day to all," concluded Mr. Minter.

The attorneys at Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC maintain a progressive approach and traditional values in their practice, which focuses on commercial litigation, commercial real estate, corporate transactions, small- and medium-sized business representation, and trust and estate planning and administration. For more information, please visit dmklawgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Patricia Birchenough

Phone: 908-200-7766

Email: info@hunterdonbiz.com

Related Images

donnelly-minter-kelly-llc.png

Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC

Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC Logo and Morristown 2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade Logo

SOURCE Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC