Donner celebrates "The Golden Moment" of the year, Unveiling Incredible Black Friday Discounts on Digital Pianos, Electric Guitars, and Pedals

In the spirit of giving back to the music community and celebrating "The Golden Moment" of the year, Donner is thrilled to announce its spectacular up-to-35% Black Friday Sale!

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Donner, a company well-known for its innovative and feature-rich musical instruments, has garnered attention and acclaim in the online guitar community for their pedals' affordability, impressive sound, and solid build quality. Building on this success, they have broadened their range of offerings to include electric guitars, digital pianos, electronic drum kits, MIDI keyboards, and various other products.

As we approach the festive season, Donner hopes to express its gratitude to the global community of music lovers by offering exclusive promotions, creating musical brilliance together this Black Friday.

Bag phenomenal Donner deals on Amazon this Black Friday

Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the unmissable deals on Donner products available on Amazon this Black Friday.

Guitar Deals - up to 25% OFF

Donner HUSH-I Headless Acoustic Guitar

One of the most radical innovations in guitar design in recent years, the HUSH-I is a portable guitar and an ideal practice guitar delivering sounds through headphones or the 6.35 port output.

Donner DST-100S Electric Guitar

DST-100 Electric Guitar Kit offers an excellent entry-level option for aspiring guitarists.

Donner Concert Ukulele 23-inch Starter Kit Mahogany

Donner DST-152R Electric Guitar

Elevate your sound with the Donner DST-152R Electric Guitar, a true masterpiece in both style and performance.

Donner DAG-1C Acoustic Guitar Kit

Donner Arena 2000 Multi Effects Pedal - 20% off

Explore 278 effect types, including 100 classic effects and 80 amp simulations. With a 60-second looper and versatile connectivity options, you'll be able unleash your creativity anywhere from the bedroom to the stage.

Donner DT-1 Tuner Pedal - 20% off

Digital Piano and e-Drums Deals

Donner DDP-80 88-key Wooden Digital Piano - 20% off

A stylish, beautiful instrument with real visual character, Donner's DDP-80 would fit perfectly as the centrepiece of any home, and it just happens to sound incredible too.

Donner DEP-20 88 Keys Digital Piano - $106 off at $405.99

The Donner DEP-20 digital piano anis ideal choice for beginners to practice or performance.

DEK-610 61-Key Keyboard Piano - 40% off

Donner DED-200 Electronic Drum (5 Pads, 4 Cymbals) - $100 off at $499

The Donner DED-200 Electric Drum Pad provides beginner drummers with a compact and feature-rich solution for drum practice and learning.

Donner DED-80 Electronic Drum Set - 15% off

Donner DED-70 Electronic Drum Set - 10% off

Donner Dobuds Noise Cancelling Earbuds - 20% off

Donner Dobuds Earbuds — your gateway to a rich and delicate sound experience. With a hybrid dual driver system, these earbuds blend a 12mm high-quality dynamic driver and a balanced armature driver, delivering a high-fidelity musical journey.

25% OFF on all pianos on Donnerdeals.com

Starting from 20 November, Donner's global music store, DonnerDeal is also offering substantial discounts on their digital pianos.

Donner DDP-60 Digital Piano

Donner DDP-80 PLUS 88-key Wooden Digital Piano

Donner DDP-200 88-key Weighted Digital Piano

Donner DDP-400 Home Digital Piano

For specific deals please visit Donnerdeal.com.

